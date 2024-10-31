Advertisement

Meet the Coach: Jamie Opfer, Seward (2017)

Meet the Coach: Jamie Opfer, Seward (2017)

His unbeaten team the No. 2 seed in the Class B draw we take a look back at our 2017 feature on Seward's Jamie Opfer.

 • Bob Jensen
Wood River's Rise, and Getting Coach to (and from) the Altar on Time

Wood River's Rise, and Getting Coach to (and from) the Altar on Time

Each year Huskerland is blessed with great football stories this time of year.

 • Bob Jensen
Eight-Man First-Round Features Upsets, Avenging Ws

Eight-Man First-Round Features Upsets, Avenging Ws

Turns out Twin Loup was already booked last Friday.

 • Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint

From a Scrub's Standpoint

Not sure about you but last Saturday I was about as relaxed as I can remember watching a Huskers football game.

 • Bob Jensen
Scheierman for Six: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora (2018) #2737

Scheierman for Six: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora (2018) #2737

In honor of his NBA debut - NBA debut! - here's our 2018 feature on Aurora's Baylor Scheierman.

 • Bob Jensen

Published Oct 31, 2024
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: 8-Man, Six-Man
Bob Jensen
