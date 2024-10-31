Advertisement
in other news
Eight-Man First-Round Features Upsets, Avenging Ws
Turns out Twin Loup was already booked last Friday.
• Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint
Not sure about you but last Saturday I was about as relaxed as I can remember watching a Huskers football game.
• Bob Jensen
Scheierman for Six: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora (2018) #2737
In honor of his NBA debut - NBA debut! - here's our 2018 feature on Aurora's Baylor Scheierman.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man
And now for our 11-man top tens after the completion of the regular season...playoffs dead ahead!
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man
We're in the playoffs now so business will be taken care of on the field but we give the rankings one more shot...
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Eight-Man First-Round Features Upsets, Avenging Ws
Turns out Twin Loup was already booked last Friday.
• Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint
Not sure about you but last Saturday I was about as relaxed as I can remember watching a Huskers football game.
• Bob Jensen
Scheierman for Six: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora (2018) #2737
In honor of his NBA debut - NBA debut! - here's our 2018 feature on Aurora's Baylor Scheierman.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class C-1, C-2 Round of 16
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.