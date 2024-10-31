Advertisement
in other news
Meet the Coach: Jamie Opfer, Seward (2017)
His unbeaten team the No. 2 seed in the Class B draw we take a look back at our 2017 feature on Seward's Jamie Opfer.
• Bob Jensen
Wood River's Rise, and Getting Coach to (and from) the Altar on Time
Each year Huskerland is blessed with great football stories this time of year.
• Bob Jensen
Eight-Man First-Round Features Upsets, Avenging Ws
Turns out Twin Loup was already booked last Friday.
• Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint
Not sure about you but last Saturday I was about as relaxed as I can remember watching a Huskers football game.
• Bob Jensen
Scheierman for Six: Baylor Scheierman, Aurora (2018) #2737
In honor of his NBA debut - NBA debut! - here's our 2018 feature on Aurora's Baylor Scheierman.
• Bob Jensen
Eight-Man, Six-Man Round of 16 Preview
