Class A, Class B Round of 16 Playoffs Preview

Class A, Class B Round of 16 Playoffs Preview

On the one hand Millard West was 0-4. On the other hand this is Millard West Football we’re talking about.

 • Bob Jensen
The Center of Attention: Garrett Hansen, Stanton

The Center of Attention: Garrett Hansen, Stanton

Next up in Huskerland's Center of Attention series is Stanton all-stater Garrett Hansen.

 • Bob Jensen
Seven Questions for The Round of 16

Seven Questions for The Round of 16

We are narrowing things down but still so many burning questions that need to be answered...

 • Bob Jensen
The Handyman: Leyton Connell, Sandhills Valley

The Handyman: Leyton Connell, Sandhills Valley

Us handymen out there, you know what’s it’s like...

 • Bob Jensen
Meet the Coach: Jamie Opfer, Seward (2017)

Meet the Coach: Jamie Opfer, Seward (2017)

His unbeaten team the No. 2 seed in the Class B draw we take a look back at our 2017 feature on Seward's Jamie Opfer.

 • Bob Jensen

Published Nov 1, 2024
Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
