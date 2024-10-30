Advertisement

in other news

Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man

Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man

And now for our 11-man top tens after the completion of the regular season...playoffs dead ahead!

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

We're in the playoffs now so business will be taken care of on the field but we give the rankings one more shot...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round

Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round

A look at our 11-man and SIx-Man brackets along with some opening thoughts...and #GBR.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Saturday Morning Quarterback

Saturday Morning Quarterback

In last night’s pregame at Gretna Stadium I had a thought. No wait, there’s more.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
COMPLETE: Eight-Man 2nd Round Pairings, Kickoff Times

COMPLETE: Eight-Man 2nd Round Pairings, Kickoff Times

A couple of beefy upsets last night which we will discuss next Monday but here's what we got so far...

 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man

Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man

And now for our 11-man top tens after the completion of the regular season...playoffs dead ahead!

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

We're in the playoffs now so business will be taken care of on the field but we give the rankings one more shot...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round

Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round

A look at our 11-man and SIx-Man brackets along with some opening thoughts...and #GBR.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
The Center of Attention: Garrett Hansen, Stanton
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status