The Handyman: Leyton Connell, Sandhills Valley

Us handymen out there, you know what’s it’s like...while I’m tidying this up I’ll knock out that other thing. For guys like us, it happens all the time.

(For clarification that is not an entirely accurate representation to refer to myself as a “handyman.” In my case here recently I replaced a knob on the door that goes to our garage and my family celebrated my achievement like I’d won national Punt, Pass and Kick. But still, got ‘er done...)

That’s sorta the case with Sandhills Valley senior quarterback Leyton Connell. He’s a real sharp cookie - mom’s real smart - and has a perfect 4.0 in his high school classload. Which is pretty impressive since he’s also about to graduate college.

Huh?

It’s like this, parallel to his high school studies a while back Leyton decided he’d spice things up academically by trying to complete his associates degree from nearby Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. (Leyton lives in beautiful Tryon, Nebraska, pop. 129ish, located 35 miles northwest of Flatrock). He will complete his college degree in the same month he graduates from dear old Tryon High.

How about that.

“I thought it would be a good challenge and if I could complete it on time I would be ahead when it came time to go to college,” he says, ironically.

Following his team’s 62-20 blowout loss to unbeaten Pleasanton in the final week of the Class D-1 regular season Leyton and his team went back to school on the Bulldogs as in another ironic moment the two teams would face each other the next Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs. It musta took because when the dust settled not only had Sandhills Valley avenged the loss, they did so with a flourish, winning by 22 points for a 64-point turnaround - 64-point turnaround! - in a matter of six days.

“During the game you are all focused on just winning and closing things out but once it was over you realized what we’d done,” says Leyton, who notes this is only the second playoff win in Sandhills Valley (think McPherson County/Stapleton) program history. “I remember thinking, we did it, now let’s focus on the next one.”

Relying on Leyton’s brain power the Mavericks also switched up their game plan for the second encounter with Pleasanton, calling two plays in the huddle, then having QB1 make a decision on which won would work best against the defense presented. “We missed some chances in the first game because we had calls that went right into the strength of their defense, so we changed our plan,” says Leyton. “It was challenging at first but I had the coaches helping me and I got comfortable with it pretty early in the game.”

If Leyton seems comfortable with game of football in general that makes sense since it’s been part of his life since, well, the start of his life. His father, Luke, is his current coach and before the program merger was head coach at McPherson County where he had a high energy ball boy on staff.

“I have always loved football and played it from pee wee league on up,” says Leyton. “I loved being the student manager because it was a chance to also spend time with my dad.”

He still does. It’s a rewarding situation that Coach Connell manages in both their best interests. “This is 100 percent the most rewarding part, but it’s also challenging. Leyton don’t get no break from Coach Connell,” says a smiling Coach Connell. As an example he points to the other night after the Pleasanton win the Connells got home at 12:30 in the morning then watched film together until 3 a.m. “He knows what I’ll do in a certain coaching situation, which is cool, and this season he’s been a dynamic player for us who has become more of a game changer than ever before.”

Want proof? How about this, he’s passed for 1,257 yards and 16 TDs, adding 451 yards rushing and five scores, and on defense he’s added 60 tackles from his free safety position. He is a four-year starter who is on his way to becoming a three-time all-district selection. “He’s my son so I am ultra proud of him but even putting that aside his growth and development over the past three years has been great.”

Born in North Platte, Leyton is the oldest of four Connell siblings including a younger brother and two younger sisters. For fun he’s big into watching sports on TV, or slipping down to the park in town and shooting hoops with his friends. He’s also a big pasta guy, especially spaghetti, who enjoys country and hip hop music. Leyton is also a member of the basketball and track and field programs, qualifying for state in the 1600 meters and 4x800 relay as junior. He is deeply involved in school activities, serving as senior class president and as a member of the McPherson County High student council, as well as being a part of FBLA and National Honor Society.

A big Peyton Manning fan, he wears No. 18...as a tribute to late Husker great Brook Berringer. Good call, Leyton...

And once he’s done with high school he’ll already be halfway home in college, planning to attend (transfer?) to UN-Lincoln where he will study accounting and business.

It is a hectic time in more ways than one for Sandhills Valley’s No. 18, but he’s keeping his focus on just one job, Friday’s trip to No. 1 seed Sandy Creek.

“They are a great team and this will be a great challenge for us but we get another week of practice, which feels great, and we will be focused up, ready to go give it our best shot.”