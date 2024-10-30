Class A, Class B Round of 16 Playoffs Preview

in other news
Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man
And now for our 11-man top tens after the completion of the regular season...playoffs dead ahead!
Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man
We're in the playoffs now so business will be taken care of on the field but we give the rankings one more shot...
Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round
A look at our 11-man and SIx-Man brackets along with some opening thoughts...and #GBR.
Saturday Morning Quarterback
In last night’s pregame at Gretna Stadium I had a thought. No wait, there’s more.
COMPLETE: Eight-Man 2nd Round Pairings, Kickoff Times
A couple of beefy upsets last night which we will discuss next Monday but here's what we got so far...
