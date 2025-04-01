Pawnee Might Be Ineligible But They're Gonna Be Good (again)

It seems as though there’s been found a solution to the crisis in Class 11-man scheduling.
Been another busy off-season in the world of Huskerland football coaching, here's the list of changes, so far...
Coming off a 3-6 season the Trojans will, like we said, return five starters on offense and seven on defense.
The Nebraska High School Sports Foundation Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will number 19, including 12 athletes.
Been there, done that. Not against Bago, but still.
It seems as though there’s been found a solution to the crisis in Class 11-man scheduling.
Been another busy off-season in the world of Huskerland football coaching, here's the list of changes, so far...
Coming off a 3-6 season the Trojans will, like we said, return five starters on offense and seven on defense.