From a Scrub's Standpoint

in other news
Football Friday: (FKC) Unbeatens Collide Tonight at Overton
After a couple of stunning turns last night in the world of eight-man football can’t wait to see what happens next.
Region IV Report: Westside's Story, Seeking R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2018)
A flashback to Huskerland's Region IV report from Week 5 of the 2018 season...good memories...
Class D-2 Playoff Contenders Favored to Seal the Deal
A couple of white knucklers for district titles, other matters to settled in Week 8 Class D-2 football...
Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best
As we enter the final week of eight-man regular season play (gasp!) there is much to be decided.
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8
Getting your day off a to a great start - um, right? - here is this week's Crystal Ball...
