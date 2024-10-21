Advertisement

Football Friday: (FKC) Unbeatens Collide Tonight at Overton

After a couple of stunning turns last night in the world of eight-man football can’t wait to see what happens next.

 • Bob Jensen
Region IV Report: Westside's Story, Seeking R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2018)

A flashback to Huskerland's Region IV report from Week 5 of the 2018 season...good memories...

 • Bob Jensen
Class D-2 Playoff Contenders Favored to Seal the Deal

A couple of white knucklers for district titles, other matters to settled in Week 8 Class D-2 football...

 • Bob Jensen
Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best

As we enter the final week of eight-man regular season play (gasp!) there is much to be decided.

 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Getting your day off a to a great start - um, right? - here is this week's Crystal Ball...

 • Bob Jensen

Published Oct 21, 2024
Linebackers Just Wanna Have Fun: Sam Kolterman, Wahoo #2685
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
