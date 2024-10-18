Advertisement
in other news
Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts
Still a couple of weeks to go in these classes but the district races are coming into clear focus...
• Bob Jensen
The Center of Attention: Kiffin Theobald, Fillmore Central
Super size me. That was basically the message Kiffin Theobald gave his coaches.
• Bob Jensen
Confidence Man: David Lilly, Bishop Neumann (2019) #2836
Looking back it really was pretty crazy.
• Bob Jensen
Getting the Signals Straight: Cam Walker, Grand Island Northwest
It was, dear football fans, time to stomp on the gas.
• Bob Jensen
Seven Questions for Week 8
Never claiming to have all the answers, we present to you Seven Questions for Week 8...
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts
Still a couple of weeks to go in these classes but the district races are coming into clear focus...
• Bob Jensen
The Center of Attention: Kiffin Theobald, Fillmore Central
Super size me. That was basically the message Kiffin Theobald gave his coaches.
• Bob Jensen
Confidence Man: David Lilly, Bishop Neumann (2019) #2836
Looking back it really was pretty crazy.
• Bob Jensen
Football Friday: 8-Man Royalty Clash at Humphrey
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS