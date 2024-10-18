Region IV Report: Westside's Story, Seeking R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2018)

Sorry for the Aretha Franklin mishmash there but, bottom line, unbeaten Omaha Westside went looking for some respect and came back with a bunch of it following a 37-2 win over Creighton Prep. Westside’s run was jump started by a 43-yard interception return for a TD by Avante Dickerson and included two TD runs by Joe Stegman (1,2).

Wow. Scoring 60 second-half points Lawrence-Nelson made it a happy Homecoming with Saturday’s 96-50 win over visiting Giltner. Lane Heikkinen led the winners with 240 yards rushing and six TDs (2, 5, 15, 5, 10, 32) and five two-point PATs (46 total points) and Jake Sharp added 159 yards rushing and three TDs (5, 35, 16). Dayne Hinrichs rushed 59 yards for one Giltner score and passed for two more...In a heart-breaking 44-40 loss to GI Northwest, Seward’s Joseph Krause passed for five touchdowns, two each to Carson Core (30, 3) and Brett Meyer (34, 60 )...Jackson Perrian rushed for 210 yards and four TDs (14, 2, 10, 70) and Brett Simonson added 160 yards and a TD (16) as Sutton knocked off previously unbeaten Doniphan-Trumbull 38-0.

Jay Ducker rushed for 189 yards and three TDs (1, 6, 7) and Zavier Betts caught five passes for 143 yards and two TDs (58, 14) as Bellevue West beat Lincoln Pius X 42-21. Austin Jablonski passed for 269 yards and one Pius X TD, a 69-yarder to Jon Andreasen, and rushed for another...Ty Scott returned an interception 72 yards for a score in Lincoln North Star’s 57-14 loss to Grand Island...Blake Ingamalls returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD as Lincoln East beat Bellevue East 41-7...Cedric Case passed for 170 yards and five TDs, including two (3, 3) to Isaiah Alford who also rushed for 163 yards and a TD (60), as Lincoln High bet Omaha Central 49-6...Punter Dylan Jorgensen pulled in an errant punt snap and rushed 78 yards for a TD as Lincoln Southwest beat North Platte 42-7.

Chandler Cotton rushed for 126 yards and three TDs (15, 1, 23) as Papillion-LaVista South beat Lincoln Northeast 33-19. Nick Halleen rushed for 117 yards and a NE score...Zach Fye passed for three TDs, including two to Leroy Chao (13, 50) in Crete’s 51-28 loss to Hastings...Rhett Jordon accounted for 380 yards of total offense and five TDs, including an 83-yard pass to Jay Adams and a 60-yard run, as Waverly beat Norris 48-16. Zach Cerna rushed for 97 yards and a Norris TD...Garrett Snodgrass rushed for three TDs (3, 17, 1) and connected with Brady Danielson for a pair of 65-yard TD passes as York beat Beatrice 51-14...Bailey Darnell rushed for two TDs (4, 3) and caught a 77-yard TD pass from Drew Dixon as Auburn beat Ashland-Greenwood, 19-7, in a battle of unbeaten teams. Bryce Kitrell returned a kickoff 83 yards for an A-G TD.

Baylor Scheierman passed for 153 yards and two TDs and rushed for two more (7, 8) as Aurora beat Fairbury 48-6...Eli Vedral rushed for 111 yards, including a 66-yard TD, and passed for another TD as Bishop Neumann held off Columbus Lakeview 29-22 in a battle of unbeatens...Mitch Wingard rushed for 144 yards and a TD (4) and Nate Mensik rushed for two TDs (6, 12) as Milford beat Central City 25-15...Trev Luben rushed for 224 yards and four TDs (80, 6, 3, 1) to lead Wahoo past West Point-Beemer 36-0 in a battle of unbeaten teams...Wyatt Ehlers passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns, with Jackson Hirschfeld catching 17 balls for 239 yards and two TDs (20, 10), as Centennial rallied past Aquinas 28-21....Justin White rushed for two TDs (2, 3) to help David City to a 21-6 upset of previously unbeaten Shelby-Rising City.

Joshua Duitsman passed for 118 yards and three TDs and Colby Bliss rushed for 101 yards and two TDs (12, 35) as Lincoln Lutheran beat Nebraska City 52-14. Bryce Levy passed for both NC TDs...Adam Stewart passed for two TDs and rushed for another as Malcolm beat Syracuse 27-0...Cole Fossenbarger passed for 195 yards and four TDs, two of them to Ty Hahn, as Johnson-Brock beat Parkview Christian 80-0...Michael Pulliam passed for two TDs and Coltin Rezabek (18) and Trevor Kvasnicka (33) returned INTs for TDs as Wilber-Clatonia beat Freeman 37-0...Colter Fulton passed for 183 and three TDs and scored with 12 second left following a blocked punt in a wild 46-38 win over Elmwood-Murdock.

Koby Dillon passed for two TDs and Kane White scored three TDs as Palmyra beat Brownell-Talbot 30-8...William McLaughlin rushed for 108 yards and a TD (38) and caught a TD pass as Diller-Odell beat Pawnee City 62-0...Jaden Rhynalds rushed for 155 yards and five TDs (1, 20, 20, 10, 33) as East Butler beat 60-12...Jake Hoy caught two TD passes (30, 25),threw one TD pass (23) and returned both a punt (56) and kickoff (66) for touchdowns as Falls City Sacred Heart beat Meridian an 50-22 in a game between unbeaten teams...Peyton Dubber passed for 300 yards and five TDs (19, 16, 10, 7, 17) and in the process set a new career TD passing record for 6-man football as Deshler beat Dorchester 60-34. Tim Newlin threw for 146 yards and two Dorchester TDs.