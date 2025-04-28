Doniphan-Trumbull Features Exciting Skill Players

Shaking off an uncharacteristic 0-2 start the Vikings played like the Vikings play down the stretch in 2024.
There will be eight starters back on offense and seven on defense for the Links, who last season finished 3-6.
With six starters back on both sides of scrimmage the Warriors look to rebound from last year’s 2-6 mark.
One more vintage article before our computer server comes back online, sometime around 10 AM...
While frustrating I am looking forward to having the new computer set up...new content fires up again 1st thing Friday
Shaking off an uncharacteristic 0-2 start the Vikings played like the Vikings play down the stretch in 2024.
There will be eight starters back on offense and seven on defense for the Links, who last season finished 3-6.
With six starters back on both sides of scrimmage the Warriors look to rebound from last year’s 2-6 mark.