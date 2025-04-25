2022 Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 19s

Class C-1

19. Alex Evans, L-DL, Columbus Scotus, Soph. 6-4, 265. Other stats NA. Cleary the boy has the physical stature to make himself a name and it seems as though the game is catching up to him, making him a distinct breakthrough candidate. Let’s just leave it at that for now.

Class C-2

19. Kyler Hellbusch, QB-DB, North Bend Central, Jr. 6-0, 190. Other stats NA. An outstanding multi-sport athlete (he averaged 17 and 5 in basketball last season), Kyler moves to quarterback where with his athletic skills he should thrive. A physical football player, he should also be a dangerous runner for the Tigers.

Class D-1

19. Ryland Garretson, RB-S, McCool Junction, Jr. 6-0, 165. Other stats NA. Eight-man is not Six-Man, different style of game, I know that, but holy cow Ryland ran five of his six Six-Man interceptions back for touchdowns in 2021. He also had 81 tackles on defense, rushed for 699 yards and 11 TDs and caught 23 passes for 222 yards and six TDs. Returns? Almost forgot, he returned four kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns.

Class D-2

19. Gio Lopez, L-DL, Lourdes Central Catholic, Jr. 5-11, 250. Other stats NA. Became an impact defender during Lourdes’ great postseason run and is ready to take his place as one of the better two-way linemen in this class.

Six-Man

19. Ben Paxton, WR-DE, Stuart, Soph. 5-10, 160. Bench - 175, Squat - 250, 40 - NA. Got his feet wet last season, collecting 50 tackles on defense and stuff like that, but this is an emerging deep pass receiving threat who could wind up with some huge numbers this fall. Make that, will.

* Class A and B underclassman rankings begin at No. 15.