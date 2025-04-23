Veteran Beatrice Shoots For 2025 Rebound Season

There is a coaching change at GI where former assistant Jeff McQuinn takes charge of the program.
Been sorta been locked in onour preseason magazine content but thought I would take a break to do some catching up.
It will be a young bunch at Mitchell - only five seniors on the roster.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is first-year York head football coach Matt Brackhan.
Following last year’s 3-5 season the Knights will return three starters on both offense and defense.
There is a coaching change at GI where former assistant Jeff McQuinn takes charge of the program.
Been sorta been locked in onour preseason magazine content but thought I would take a break to do some catching up.
It will be a young bunch at Mitchell - only five seniors on the roster.