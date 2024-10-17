Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best

As we enter the final week of eight-man regular season play (gasp!) there is much to be decided.

Maybe not so much in terms of district championships as there is only one true winner-take-all in Week 8, that being the showdown between Johnson-Brock (6-1) and Lourdes Central Catholic (5-2), tonight at Nebraska City.

In the headliner of the night unbeaten Arapahoe (7-0) is also a solid favorite at North Platte St. Pat’s (6-1) tonight but it seems it would need to win in order to claim the crown. An Arapahoe loss would leave a three-way tie between the Warriors, St. Pat’s and Dundy County-Stratton, with Dundy your likely champ based on wild card average despite having lost to Arapahoe a while back.

To me there are clear cut winners in the rest of the districts. (Wonder how badly I’m going to regret saying that...) Projected district champions include Johnson-Brock (District 1), GACC (District 2), Crofton (District 3), Stanton (District 4), Clarkson/Leigh (District 5), Shelby-Rising City (District 6), Sandy Creek (District 7), Pleasanton (District 8), Arapahoe (District 9) and Bridgeport (District 10).

Clarkson/Leigh already has the district title in hand entering tonight’s game finale against unbeaten David City due to the Scouts being ineligible for the playoffs. Three other teams which were in the mix for qualifying - T-24 Johnson County Central, T-29 Tri County, No. 31 West Holt - are also ineligible.

“We have real grown a lot as a team over the last month,” says Clarkson/Leigh’s state champion head coach Jim Clarkson. “Our young guys have started to play and compete at a much higher level. The level of focus has also increased and we are finally going to have our other senior, Jake Koehn, suit up for the first time so he has added a little bit of juice to our team as well. Can’t wait to see how we stack up to this high powered David City team.”

And all of those projected champs are worthy indeed if you take into consideration the wild card standings as nine of the 10 are packed into the top 13 spots. The three wild card teams sprinkled in would include current No. 5 Dundy, No. 9 Hartington-Newcastle (tied with J-B), and No. 12 Summerland. Stuff will change after the Week 8 results are in but that’s a starting point worth the conversation.

It also seems a good bet the top three overall seeds will come from the East bracket (Sandy Creek, Stanton, Crofton) with Sandy the top seed in the East and Pleasanton the top seed in the West. Not sure how many of you had Pleasanton as the top seed in the West on your bingo card but we are close to having that happen. Good for you guys.

* Where the real drama lies, as it always does, is at the bottom of the list of projected qualifiers. In that mix is Bloomfield (T-27th) which is a good bet to become our state’s record holder in consecutive playoff appearances; the Bees are currently tied with Falls City Sacred Heart at a most remarkable 36 years in a row. Bloomfield’s streak dates back to 1988, or as they call them around town “the Gary Walling days.”

However, the Bees are also at the top of a list of playoff contenders who are underdogs heading into the weekend. I guess if your team is on this list and they lose, you want all the rest to lose, right? Keep in mind to fill out the 32-team bracket you have 10 district champs plus four ineligible teams there, so you’re a non-distict champ you want to come in at No. 36 or better.

T-27. Bloomfield (4-3) at Hartington-Newcastle (6-1).

T-27. Boyd County (4-3) at Crofton (6-1)

T-32. Elkhorn Valley (4-3) v. Summerland (6-1).

T-32. Wisner-Pilger (4-3) v. Pender (5-2).

T-32. Sutton (4-3) at Tri County (4-3).

35. Sandhills Valley (3-4) v. Pleasanton (7-0).

36. Twin River (4-3) v. T-37 Humphrey-Lindsay (3-4).

T-37. Tri County Northeast (3-4) at GACC (7-0).

Despite being ineligible Tri County will still have something to say about the playoff field as Sutton needs a win to get in. Wisner-Pilger is a good bet to make things interesting (or better) agains Pender, and the Twin River v. Humphrey-Lindsay game figures to be an elimination contest.

We will have much more to discuss over the weekend and into next week but this is a little bit of a starter set.