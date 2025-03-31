Nebraska HS Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Announced

Twelve athletes, five coaches, an official and a contributor are part of the Nebraska High School Sports Foundation Hall of Fame Class of 2025 which will be inducted during ceremonies in September.

Among the 12 athletes who will be inducted are three Huskerland feature story subjects, including No. 46 Brooke Schwartz (Gering, 1996), No. 1702 Ron Coleman (Omaha North, 2010) and No. 1756 Jordan Hooper (Alliance, 2010).

Other athletes who will be inducted include Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Alan Closter, Creighton St. Ludger; Karen Criss, Omaha Marian; Chris Dishman, Cozad; Ashley Hagerman Ford, Elkhorn; Wilburn Hollis, Boys Town; Chad Meyers, Gross Catholic; and Darin Ruf, Omaha Westside.

Biggs, Meyers and Ruf were also Huskerland era athletes who I, like many of you, got to see play a lot during their high school careers. All three of them were professionals in their sport of choice, all of them go in on the first ballot, given the 15-year rule for consideration.

Dishman was a Huskerland guy in the early going, before we started publishing player profiles, but I did attend chruch with Chris and his family at Parkview Methodist in Cozad, so there is that.

Coaches who will be inducted include the late Paul Beranek, Ravenna; the late Brad Feeken, Gretna; Bob Greco, Omaha Westside; Jake Moore, Omaha Marian; and Sue Wewel, Fremont. It is a great touch to induct both Paul (who probably should have gone in sooner) and Brad simultaneously, while Jake I first came across while working at the Fairbury Journal-News, covering basketball teams coached by his hall of fame father, Charlie.

Also being inducted are longtime Malcolm AD Jack Tarr as a contributor and Gary Pence for his half a decade in h igh school officiating. Jack was a pro’s pro, serving at the national level while never losing his touch with the needs of the local media, and that would include Huskerland.

Here is a full rundown on the Class of 2025:

Athletes

Shaquil Barrett, Boys Town (2009)

Owner of two Super Bowl rings, with Denver and Tampa Bay, came to Boys Town as a junior and was a state champion wrestler and football standout. He played for UNO and Colorado State. Was a starter for 85 of his 132 games in the NFL over 10 seasons.

Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central (2010)

The state’s consensus boys athlete of the year as a senior started on three Class A basketball championship teams and won two golds in the high jump. Played for Nebraska and Texas Southern in Division I and has logged 10 seasons of pro basketball.

Alan Closter, Creighton St. Ludger (1961)

The ace pitcher for the Comets’ Class C state champion teams of 1959 and 1961 averaged 20 points on their 1961 state tourney basketball team. A member of the 1964 U.S. Olympic exhibition baseball team, he pitched in the majors for three teams.

Ron Coleman, Omaha North (2010)

A four-time state wrestling champion who was the state’s 2009 boys athlete of the year, he set Viking scoring records as a four-year starter in football and qualified for state in the shot put as a senior. He played football for Southeast Missouri State. Huskerland Feature Story #1702.

Karen Criss, Omaha Marian (2006)

The only winner of eight individual events at the state swimming meet also won four gold medals in relays as Marian won state all four years. She competed at Louisville and Nebraska.

Chris Dishman, Cozad (1991)

A two-time all-stater, he anchored the line for 1991’s Class B state championship team. A state runner-up in wrestling and a state medalist in the discus. He started on the offensive line for NU’s 1994 and 1995 national championship teams before playing eight seasons in the NFL.

Ashley Hagemann Ford, Elkhorn (2008)

The righty pitched the Antlers to four straight Class B softball championships, logging 86 victories, 67 shutouts and 17 no-hitters while setting an all-class record of 50 RBIs as a junior. Also played basketball and medaled in the discus. Had a 75-50 record in four years at NU.

Wilburn Hollis, Boys Town (1958)

The four-sport high school standout earned All-America recognition as a quarterback for the Cowboys and at the University of Iowa. In his two seasons, Boys Town was 13-2-2 in football and Class AA champion and runner-up in basketball. Started in baseball and won gold on the mile relay team.

Jordan Hooper, Alliance (2010)

The state’s girls athlete of the year in 2010 was a three-sport competitor who led the girls basketball team to four trips to Lincoln, starting with a Class B title in 2007, and was a state champion long jumper. At NU she was All-Big Ten three times and All-America first team as a senior while scoring 2,357 points. She played four years in the WNBA. Huskerland Feature Story #1756.

Chad Meyers, Omaha Gross (2010)

An undefeated state wrestling champion and an all-stater in football and baseball, Meyers set stolen base records at Creighton while making the All-America second team as a senior. Was the Chicago Cubs’ rookie of the year in 1999 to start a four-year career in the majors.

Darin Ruf, Omaha Westside (2005)

Played on a state championship team in baseball and a state runner-up squad in basketball while making all-state teams in football and baseball. At Creighton, he started at first base for four years and was the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year as a sophomore. His 12-year professional career included nine years in the majors.

Brooke Schwartz, Gering (1996)

A three-time all-stater in volleyball and basketball medaled five times at the state track meet. She played on three NCAA qualifying teams in women’s basketball at NU, where she scored 1,243 points. Huskerland Feature Story #46.

Coaches

Paul Beranek, Ravenna

The Bluejays’ boys went to the state basketball tournament nine times in his 25 years as coach (448-241 record), with a golden era of four state championships (two with undefeated teams), a fifth finals berth and three third-place finishes between 2004 and 2012. Also was track coach for 29 years.

Brad Feeken, Gretna

Back-to-back Class B championships in 2016 and 2017 for the Dragons highlighted a 21-year tenure as boys basketball coach before he passed away from cancer during the 2023-24 season. He had a 353-141 career record and 11 state tournament appearances.

Bob Greco, Omaha Westside

The Warriors qualified for the Class A baseball tournament in 21 of his 26 years, including 17 in a row, as coach. He led the Warriors to seven state titles and five more finals appearances.

Jake Moore, Omaha Marian

His volleyball teams, over 32 seasons (25 at Lincoln Pius X), have picked up 767 victories, seven state championships, a runner-up finish and 20 state tournament appearances.

Sue Wewel, Fremont

In her 41 years as a head coach in volleyball, 29 were at Fremont Bergan where the Knights qualified for nine state tournaments, made five finals appearances and were champions in 2018. Her career victory total has topped 800.

Contributor

Jack Tarr, Malcolm

The athletic director at Malcolm High School for 28 years, he has served on multiple state and national committees and directed more than 100 NSAA district events.

Official

Gary Pence, Hickman

He began officiating as a freshman at Doane College and has continued for 51 years, working numerous state basketball tournaments.

Special Awards

Great Moment in High School Sports

Filley winning the 1998 Class D-2 state basketball title in the last year before consolidation with Adams.

Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award

Emmett Hassenstab of Omaha Skutt suffered a cervical spine injury days after finishing second in the triple jump at the 2021 state track meet. He recovered to compete the next year at the Cornhusker State Games.

Dominant Dynasty

Columbus Scotus volleyball (1990-2011. The Shamrocks won 14 state championships and finished second six times in those 22 years.

Fischer Family Award

Craig and Marie Kissinger of Glenvil. With sons Brian and Jerald, graduates of Sandy Creek, and grandchildren who have starred at Minden and Hastings St. Cecilia, the Kissingers have accumulated multiple all-state honors and gone on to successful collegiate careers.

Golden Anniversary Teams

1974-75 Nelson football and boys basketball, Mullen sand greens golf.

Silver Anniversary Teams

2000 Lincoln Southeast football (2000-01), Omaha Marian basketball, swimming and soccer.