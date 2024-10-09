Advertisement
in other news
Rock Solid Case: Cedric Case, Lincoln High (2018) #2680
Another of my favorite feature stories, this one on Lincoln High's Cedric Case, Huskerland feature #2680...
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 6 Top Tens: 8-Man, Six-Man
Now here are Huskerland's Top Tens after the games of Week 6...
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 6 Top Tens: 11-Man
Mixed it up some in Huskerland's 11-man top tens after Week 6 games, check it out...
• Bob Jensen
Saturday Morning Quarterback
There is, as they say, a lot to unpack from last night so let’s dive right in...
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Rock Solid Case: Cedric Case, Lincoln High (2018) #2680
Another of my favorite feature stories, this one on Lincoln High's Cedric Case, Huskerland feature #2680...
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 6 Top Tens: 8-Man, Six-Man
Now here are Huskerland's Top Tens after the games of Week 6...
• Bob Jensen
Where We Stand (districts version): 8-Man, 6-Man
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS