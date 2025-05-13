in other news
Highly Decorated Pierce High Looks to Bounce Back in 2025
Look for a bounce back season from the Bluejays, who posted an uncharacteristic 4-5 mark in 2024.
• Bob Jensen
High Plains to Shuffle the Deck in Effort to Find a Winning Hand
There will be a pretty good turnover in talent at High Plains.
• Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint
Since I have no preseason forms to type - all caught up on the half of them I have received - let's talk cover bands.
• Bob Jensen
Boone Central Looks Like Playoff Team...Again
Sort of a mixed bag at Boone where the Cardinals return six starters on both sides of the ball.
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Highly Decorated Pierce High Looks to Bounce Back in 2025
Look for a bounce back season from the Bluejays, who posted an uncharacteristic 4-5 mark in 2024.
• Bob Jensen
High Plains to Shuffle the Deck in Effort to Find a Winning Hand
There will be a pretty good turnover in talent at High Plains.
• Bob Jensen
UPDATED: 46 (and counting) Head Football Coaching Changes for 2025
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS