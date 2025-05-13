in other news

David City Takes Unbeaten Streak Into '25 Season

David City Takes Unbeaten Streak Into '25 Season

It sorta took your breath away.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Highly Decorated Pierce High Looks to Bounce Back in 2025

Highly Decorated Pierce High Looks to Bounce Back in 2025

Look for a bounce back season from the Bluejays, who posted an uncharacteristic 4-5 mark in 2024.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
High Plains to Shuffle the Deck in Effort to Find a Winning Hand

High Plains to Shuffle the Deck in Effort to Find a Winning Hand

There will be a pretty good turnover in talent at High Plains.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint

From a Scrub's Standpoint

Since I have no preseason forms to type - all caught up on the half of them I have received - let's talk cover bands.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Boone Central Looks Like Playoff Team...Again

Boone Central Looks Like Playoff Team...Again

Sort of a mixed bag at Boone where the Cardinals return six starters on both sides of the ball.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen

in other news

David City Takes Unbeaten Streak Into '25 Season

David City Takes Unbeaten Streak Into '25 Season

It sorta took your breath away.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Highly Decorated Pierce High Looks to Bounce Back in 2025

Highly Decorated Pierce High Looks to Bounce Back in 2025

Look for a bounce back season from the Bluejays, who posted an uncharacteristic 4-5 mark in 2024.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
High Plains to Shuffle the Deck in Effort to Find a Winning Hand

High Plains to Shuffle the Deck in Effort to Find a Winning Hand

There will be a pretty good turnover in talent at High Plains.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 13, 2025
UPDATED: 46 (and counting) Head Football Coaching Changes for 2025
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Pictured here, in the midst of winning the 2021 Class D-2 state title, Kenesaw's Craig Schnitzler is one of four state championship coaches to leave the game this off-season. Big shoes to fill, right there... (Photo by @HuskerlandBob)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS