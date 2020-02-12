News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 15:25:00 -0600') }} football Edit

NSAA Releases 2020-21 Football Schedules

Lots of great things come from the new NSAA football schedules, like Cross County's Carter Seim (10) and his buddies getting to play Shelby-Rising City again. Oh, there's more where that came from...
Lots of great things come from the new NSAA football schedules, like Cross County's Carter Seim (10) and his buddies getting to play Shelby-Rising City again. Oh, there's more where that came from... (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

We’re coming down the home stretch for winter sports season but with one simple email it’s football season already.This morning the NSAA released the Nebraska high school football schedules for 202...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}