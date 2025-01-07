Meet the Coach: Jake Polk, Arlington Boys Basketball

Back during the height of COVID we stayed six feet away but produced this fun Film Study with now retired Jeff Gross.
We start our new year off with the top two Huskerland stories from last year, along with best wishes for a great 2025!
And now for four more of Huskerland's top stories of 2024...
As always it was a busy high school sporting year in Nebraska, including these top stories on our way to No. 1...
We wrap up our 2024 Diamond in the Rough series with our winners in Class D-2 and Six-Man.Huskerland’s 2024 Class D-2
Back during the height of COVID we stayed six feet away but produced this fun Film Study with now retired Jeff Gross.
We start our new year off with the top two Huskerland stories from last year, along with best wishes for a great 2025!
And now for four more of Huskerland's top stories of 2024...