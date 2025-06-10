North Bend Central Will Count on Talented Skill Players

After just missing the playoffs despite losing its QB1 in Week 2, Syracuse returns eight starters.
Consider it a breakthrough season, as the Panthers finished 8-2 a season ago.
They are starting fresh at Southern Valley, where the Eagles have a new head coach after an 0-8 season.
If you are looking for “that team” as we enter the season - the one which comes out of, well, nowhere...
There will be a limited amount of returning experience at Perkins County, as the Plainsmen return only three starters.
After just missing the playoffs despite losing its QB1 in Week 2, Syracuse returns eight starters.
Consider it a breakthrough season, as the Panthers finished 8-2 a season ago.
They are starting fresh at Southern Valley, where the Eagles have a new head coach after an 0-8 season.