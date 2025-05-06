Meet the Coach: Judson Hall, Scottsbluff

Returning some elite players at key positions, and six starters back on both sides of the ball, Yutan's gonna be good.
There will be four starters back on offense and three on defense at Aquinas, where the Monarchs were 6-4 last season.
It will be all hands on deck at Gretna High where the Dragons will return eight starters on offense and 10 on defense.
They got it goin’ at DC West, where the Falcons again qualified for the playoffs, finishing 6-4.
Former assistant Will Lansman takes charge of the Blair program, working with seven starters on offense, six on defense.
