Ralston Returns Plenty, Seeks Playoff Breakthrough

No doubt about it, Saturday is the biggest day on the Eight-Man football calendar in our state, less the state finals.
At a program where some level of greatness - usually on the high end - is a given, Aurora stumbled some last season.
Defending one state championship and in pursuit of another, that’s the story at St. Mary’s.
Last season the Cougars qualified for the playoffs as an independent program for the first time in a decade.
Christmas comes early as we are joined by Nebraska Eight-Man Football HOF executive director Bob McEvoy.
