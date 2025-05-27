Meet the Coach: Guy Rosenberg, Elkhorn South

Add another Big Trophy to the case at Neumann, as the Cavaliers reached the state final, finishing the season 11-2.
Lots to like at Sutton where the Mustangs return four starters on offense and five on defense.
Expectations are high at Falls City High, higher than they’ve been in sometime.
After playing a lot of younger players last season, and finishing 3-6, the Rams look to reap the benefits in 2025.
With five starters back on both offense and defense there is lots of excitement surrounding the Hemingford program.
