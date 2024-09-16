Laser Focused: Dylan Kuhl, Millard South

The stats are great but you'll find Mitch Holt (NL-S), Sean Hoarty (Fillmore) and Luke Glenn (Shelton) in the features.
After a nice run of coffee with an extra shot of espresso I give you this week's somewhat jittery Crystal Ball...
Those Thursday Night Lights will shine most brightly on Class A football tonight.
Seems as though Christian Jones and Buzz Lightyear have something in common after all.
A feature we haven't had in stock for a while but Elm Creek's Brody Schopke is our leadoff Center of Attention for 2024.
The stats are great but you'll find Mitch Holt (NL-S), Sean Hoarty (Fillmore) and Luke Glenn (Shelton) in the features.
After a nice run of coffee with an extra shot of espresso I give you this week's somewhat jittery Crystal Ball...
Those Thursday Night Lights will shine most brightly on Class A football tonight.