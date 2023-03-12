The 2023 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament is in the books. It was a fun-filled four days and really put a cap on a great year for me with Huskerland.

Four days later, we crowned six state champions, and along with the state champions comes the all-class team and all-tournament teams for each class. Here are the Huskerland Preps all-tournament teams for 2023:

All-Class Team

Josiah Dotzler (6’3 Senior, Bellevue West, 19.3 ppg)

Connor Millikan (6’1 Senior, Platteview, 29 ppg)

Jaden Jackson (6’1 Junior, Bellevue West, 14 ppg)

Kevin Stubblefield (6’4 Junior, Omaha Westside, 15 ppg)

Alec Noonan (6’2 Senior, Elkhorn South, 37 ppg)

Class A

Josiah Dotzler (6’3 Senior, Bellevue West, 19.3 ppg)

Alec Noonan (6’2 Senior, Elkhorn South, 37 ppg)

Jaden Jackson (6’1 Junior, Bellevue West, 14 ppg)

Kevin Stubblefield (6’4 Junior, Omaha Westside, 15 ppg)

Jeff Rozelle (6’6 Senior, Gretna, 15.5 ppg)

Class B

Connor Millikan (6’1 Senior, Platteview, 29 ppg)

J.J. Ferrin (6’2 Senior, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 19.3 ppg)

Trey Moseman (6’1 Senior, Platteview, 16 ppg)

Aidan McDowell (6’4 Junior, Crete, 16 ppg)

Jacob Brack (6’9 Senior, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 12.6 ppg)

Class C-1

Brooks Kissinger (6’3 Senior, Ashland-Greenwood, 12.3 ppg)

Dane Jacobsen ( 6’3 Junior, Ashland-Greenwood, 11.3 ppg)

Harry Caskey (6’4 Junior, Ogallala, 19 ppg)

Quientan McCafferty (6’10 Junior, Omaha Concordia, 17.6 ppg)

Maverick Binder (6’0 Junior, Auburn, 9.3 ppg)

Class C-2

Taylan Vetrovsky (6’3 Senior, Freeman, 15.3 ppg)

Carter Ruse (6’2 Senior, Freeman, 14.3 ppg)

Tayje Hadwiger (6’3 Junior, Amherst, 17.3 ppg)

Carter Niles (6’4 Senior, Freeman, 13.6 ppg)

Jaxon Bernecker (6’5 Senior, Cedar Catholic, 17.3 ppg)

Class D-1

Brecken Erickson (6’4 Junior, North Platte St Pats, 17.6 ppg)

Camden Dalinghaus (6’1 Sophomore, Johnson-Brock, 14.3 ppg)

Alex Englot (5’10 Senior, Dundy County-Stratton, 17.6 ppg)

Jackson Kerchal (6’5 Junior, Dundy County-Stratton, 16.6 ppg)

Jeremiah Ingison (6’6 Junior, Maywood-Hayes Center, 16 ppg)

Class D-2

Viktar Kachalouski (6’1 Senior, Parkview Christian, 18.6 ppg)

Riley Bombeck (6’3 Junior, Shelton, 24.3 ppg)

Zack Foxhoven (5’9 Junior, Wynot, 14.3 ppg)

Maurice Reide (6’2 Senior, Parkview Christian, 16.3 ppg)

Jace Rosentreader (6’0 Junior, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20.6 ppg)