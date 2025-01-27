Nebraska Eight-Man Football HOF Announces Class of 2025

Three coaches and eleven players have been named to the 2025 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held on Saturday, June 21st at The Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, NE.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 48th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6:00 p.m.

The Class of 2025 includes: Players - Dennis Thorell (Loomis), Larry Riessland (Pleasanton), Joe E. Svoboda (Lawrence), Kelly Haecker (Odell), Cory Holl (Elwood), Dan Gall (Leigh), Bill Ziegelbein (Polk), Curt Lenners (Filley), Casey Nelson (Newman Grove), Brad Larson (Chambers), Ben Hansen (Cedar Bluffs). Coaches - Tom Hottovy (Adams), Arlo Wusk (Sterling), and Dick Scott (Sidney St. Pat’s).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth, and success of Nebraska Eight-Man Football. For more information regarding the hall of fame please contact Bob McEvoy at bmcevoy@clarkson.esu7.org.

The Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame is located in the lobby of the Lynn Farrell Arena on the Hastings College campus. You can also visit our virtual hall of fame at: www.nebraskaeightmanfootball.com Follow NEMFCA on Twitter/X: @NE8manFB