2024 Huskerland Top 225: Class D-2 Underclassmen, No. 21-25
25. Calvin Carraher, QB-DB, Franklin, Soph. 5-11, 165. Other stats NA. Franklin is moving up from Six-Man where Calvin proved to be an exceptional talent - rushing for 845 yards and 13 TDs, passing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news