News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 07:41:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Adam Holtorf, Seward (2014)

I'm not necessarily in the business of giving advice but I am pretty sure back in 2014 I would have suggested you not mess with Adam Holtorf (79). Or today for that matter.
I'm not necessarily in the business of giving advice but I am pretty sure back in 2014 I would have suggested you not mess with Adam Holtorf (79). Or today for that matter. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen
HuskerlandPreps.com Publisher

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Back in the spring of 2014 I had the chance to sit down and visit with a powerful young man by the name of Adam Holtorf. He'd be a senior at Seward the following fall, wrapping ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}