Advertisement

in other news

Meet the Coach: Darin Suckstorf, Pierce High

Meet the Coach: Darin Suckstorf, Pierce High

Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Pierce High head football coach Darin Suckstorf.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Great Programs Earn Big Week 6 Wins

Great Programs Earn Big Week 6 Wins

Had some disturbances in the Force last weekend.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Football, It's What We Do: Eli Weber, BDS

Football, It's What We Do: Eli Weber, BDS

People are right, this ain’t last year’s BDS team. No, it’s this year’s undefeated BDS team.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint

From a Scrub's Standpoint

I didn’t want it to stop either, how about you?

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Rock Solid Case: Cedric Case, Lincoln High (2018) #2680

Rock Solid Case: Cedric Case, Lincoln High (2018) #2680

Another of my favorite feature stories, this one on Lincoln High's Cedric Case, Huskerland feature #2680...

 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Meet the Coach: Darin Suckstorf, Pierce High

Meet the Coach: Darin Suckstorf, Pierce High

Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Pierce High head football coach Darin Suckstorf.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Great Programs Earn Big Week 6 Wins

Great Programs Earn Big Week 6 Wins

Had some disturbances in the Force last weekend.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Football, It's What We Do: Eli Weber, BDS

Football, It's What We Do: Eli Weber, BDS

People are right, this ain’t last year’s BDS team. No, it’s this year’s undefeated BDS team.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 10, 2024
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 7
Default Avatar
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status