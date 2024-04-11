Bottom line, Stanton got tired of knocking.

Having found its football groove following the switch from 11-man to 8-man the Mustangs had reached the Class D-1 state quarterfinal in 2020 (so exciting!), advanced with a win in 2021, and then thundered through the 2022 playoffs, winning their first three games by a total of 123 points. And then came the fourth game.

Undefeated Stanton was blitzed that November night by eventual state champion Clarkson/Leigh, setting the table for an offseason of soul searching and hard work. That 2022 team was good, really good, and appeared good enough to win the program’s first-ever state title. Didn’t happen. So now what?

What happened next was another tour de force by the Mustangs as they rolled unchallenged through the regular season - their closest win was by 28 points. It was the same story heading into the state quarterfinals (uh, oh) where Stanton put the previous year’s nightmare to bed with a 30-point win over Arapahoe.

There was that scary night near Fairfield where the Mustangs withstood a gallant effort by unbeaten Sandy Creek, 48-36, and in the state final, the program’s second all-time and first since 2004, they traded haymakers with EMF before emerging the champions, 42-36.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Your 2023 Class D-1 state champs, that’s who...

“It was full season of great memories,” recalls Stanton head coach David Stoddard. “Watching the team grow together, get better each week with an attention to detail, celebrating each other’s successes, and just being around a true team of highly motivated players was really special. It faced the challenge of playing so many quality teams, but the players focused, communicated, and executed in practices and games, which led to the opportunity to reach our goals.”

Sure did.

Stanton’s 2023 team was loaded with talent, young talent, with several all-staters in the lineup. They were good, but more importantly they were always on the same page.

“We were fortunate to have a very talented team in 2023, having size, speed, strength, and awareness on the offensive line, skill positions, and all three levels of defense made for a special group,” says Coach Stoddard. “More impressive was how focused and hard working they were each week. In all three phases, there was great communication between each team rep, during individual drills, they took time to really improve at their position.

“And the team as a whole had an expectation of excellence. All of that preparation once again led to more opportunities for success. This team was very close, worked hard together and created a bond on and off the field.”

There is already a substantial buzz about how Stanton is a great pick to defend its state title. That might well happen, but not without taking the same approach toward preparation.

“We know the offseason is crucial in building a true foundation for the upcoming season ’24 season and we will continue to focus on our continued yearlong weight training, participating in multiple activities, conditioning opportunities for out of sport players, and small group work,” says Coach Stoddard. “Next year’s seniors will have leadership training meetings in the spring, as we believe it’s very important to teach the qualities of a becoming a great leader and not just tell players to lead. This summer we will offer a full summer conditioning opportunity, camp schedule, and passing league dates.”

And taking part in all these drills and assorted training will be a ton of talented players, many of them familiar names in familiar roles.

“We are going to count on our seniors to be our leaders, including Barrett Wilke, Becker Pohlman, Ren Brown, Garrett Hansen, Jordan Claussen, Jaron Blum, Mason Weatherholt, Parker Bickley, Ryan Locke, and Grant Bruggeman,” says Coach Stoddard. “This is a class that has some three- and four-year starters and others that will have a opportunity to contribute in a larger capacity. What makes them leaders is that they are selfless, motivated, and work extremely hard toward their common and individual goals. They are very talented and know the importance of leading and meeting their teammates needs above their own.”

Stanton will open the 2024 season by hosting traditional power Bloomfield and there are other quality teams on the schedule but let’s not kid ourselves, the Week 3 game with Central Valley is circled in red. Not by members of the Stanton program, of course, as they are taking them one at a time. We, on the other hand, are not, and that figures to be one of the greatest games of the season.

All that aside, Coach Stoddard is looking forward to working with his talented team as they aim to make it two in a row.

“At this point we just look forward to getting everyone back together and maximizing the offseason. It’s just great when the team and coaches are working, strengthening relationships, and building new ones. These guys really care about each other and know that by doing things the right way, it can lead to another season of great possibility. We focus on winning each day and don’t want to look ahead to things that aren’t an immediate focus or challenge.

“We have a great group of players, they know that their efforts drive the program, and we are very excited to continue the process on moving in the right direction.”



