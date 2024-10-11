Football Friday: Two More Dynamic 8-Man District Biggies

in other news
Where We Stand (districts version): 11-Man
Three weeks of regular season football remain in 11-man, here's where we stand...
Where We Stand (districts version): 8-Man, 6-Man
In bowling they call it the foundation frame, two weeks left in the 8-man regular season, lots yet to be decided...
One of Five: Ben Paxton, Stuart
First of all, there’s five of them. Five brothers, one house. House is still standing, which is a plus.
Seven Questions for Week 7
As the final sands of the regular season begin to drip away here's something to boost your spirits, our Seven Questions.
Meet the Coach: Darin Suckstorf, Pierce High
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Pierce High head football coach Darin Suckstorf.
