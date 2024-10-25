Advertisement

Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Had some technical difficulties throw off our Tuesday scheduling but here's a look at D1 playoffs 1st round pairings.

 • Bob Jensen
A Lightning Bolt: Jack Molt, Riverside

A Lightning Bolt: Jack Molt, Riverside

Seven for six sounds like a pretty good deal for me, doesn’t matter the exchange. Same goes for Riverside Football.

 • Bob Jensen
Meet the Coach: Tony Kobza, Raymond Central

Meet the Coach: Tony Kobza, Raymond Central

Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Raymond Central head football coach Tony Kobza.

 • Bob Jensen
Rising to the Occasion: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth

Rising to the Occasion: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth

Guess you were wrong

 • Bob Jensen
Mom! Dad! I'm Home!: Joe Kolega, Skutt Catholic

Mom! Dad! I'm Home!: Joe Kolega, Skutt Catholic

Mom! Dad! I’m home to talk about my being a football hero tonight!

 • Bob Jensen

Published Oct 25, 2024
Football Friday: Gretna High, Gretna East Clash for District Crown
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
