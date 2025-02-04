Alarming Development: Maya Dolliver, Pender

Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Oakland-Craig girls basketball coach Scott Guziniski.
Handed a fist full of lemons Alex Beveridge and her team are in the process of making lemonade.
It’s an almost universal truth. In about any tournament the semifinals give us the best games.
Huskers got a good look at this kid the other night (27 points) so seemed like a good time to revisit his HPR feature.
Like a shadow in the night, it was there and then it wasn’t. Barret Boesiger could feel it, then he couldn’t.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Oakland-Craig girls basketball coach Scott Guziniski.
Handed a fist full of lemons Alex Beveridge and her team are in the process of making lemonade.
It’s an almost universal truth. In about any tournament the semifinals give us the best games.