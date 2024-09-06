Advertisement
in other news
Meet the Coach: Travis Andreasen, Freeman
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Freeman head football coach Travis Andreasen.
• Bob Jensen
Throwback Thurdsday: Huskerland's 2017 Top 30 Games
Taking this afternoon off, so hope you enjoy Huskerland's preseason Top 30 Games from 2017...
• Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint
What a great weekend, with a lot of football and no football all at the same time.
• Bob Jensen
There's Talk on the Street: Will Cacy, Arapahoe
Well, for one thing it only to about two minutes to get to the convenience store. That was nice.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 1 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man
And now for our Huskerland Top Tens in 8-Man and 6-Man after the games of Week 1:
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Meet the Coach: Travis Andreasen, Freeman
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Freeman head football coach Travis Andreasen.
• Bob Jensen
Throwback Thurdsday: Huskerland's 2017 Top 30 Games
Taking this afternoon off, so hope you enjoy Huskerland's preseason Top 30 Games from 2017...
• Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint
What a great weekend, with a lot of football and no football all at the same time.
• Bob Jensen
Football Friday: 8-Man Features Bacon and The Butcher
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.