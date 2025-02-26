Exceeding Expectations: Allison VanPelt, Southwest

Boys basketball subdistrict tournaments for Class B get underway tomorrow (Wednesday), and here's our take.
You're gonna be entertained by tonight's basketball slate, lots of fun games lie straight ahead.
Next up in our Meet the Coach series is Maywood/Hayes Center GBB head coach Kim Stengel.
We were at a family gathering over the weekend, one which took me away from my appointed Huskerland duties.
Thing is, Robby Garcia wasn’t even in the market for another car.
Boys basketball subdistrict tournaments for Class B get underway tomorrow (Wednesday), and here's our take.
You're gonna be entertained by tonight's basketball slate, lots of fun games lie straight ahead.
Next up in our Meet the Coach series is Maywood/Hayes Center GBB head coach Kim Stengel.