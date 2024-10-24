Advertisement

in other news

Rising to the Occasion: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth

Rising to the Occasion: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth

Guess you were wrong

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Mom! Dad! I'm Home!: Joe Kolega, Skutt Catholic

Mom! Dad! I'm Home!: Joe Kolega, Skutt Catholic

Mom! Dad! I’m home to talk about my being a football hero tonight!

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint

From a Scrub's Standpoint

Now I know how the kid in the old Heinz 57 sauce commercial felt.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Linebackers Just Wanna Have Fun: Sam Kolterman, Wahoo #2685

Linebackers Just Wanna Have Fun: Sam Kolterman, Wahoo #2685

A look back at one of Huskerland's over 3,500 player feature stories, this one on Wahoo's Sam Kolterman, circa 2018.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man

And now for our top tens in eight-man, at the conclusion of the regular season, and Six-Man.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Rising to the Occasion: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth

Rising to the Occasion: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth

Guess you were wrong

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Mom! Dad! I'm Home!: Joe Kolega, Skutt Catholic

Mom! Dad! I'm Home!: Joe Kolega, Skutt Catholic

Mom! Dad! I’m home to talk about my being a football hero tonight!

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
From a Scrub's Standpoint

From a Scrub's Standpoint

Now I know how the kid in the old Heinz 57 sauce commercial felt.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status