Class D-1 Diamond in the Rough: Trenton Roskop, Arapahoe

Our 2024 preseason feature story on our D-1 player of the year, Ethan Shaw, and all-state teammate Connor Rempe.
And now for Huskerland Eight-Man players of the year, along with Six-Man's as selected by the Six-Man coaches...
Bishop Neumann's Conor Booth is Huskerland's 2024 C-2 player of the year, here's our 2023 feature on him...
We spoke with Chadron's Quinn Bailey, Huskerland's C-1 player of the year, back in the preseason, great player...
Here is my Week 8 feature on Skutt Catholic senior Joe Kolega, Huskerland's Class B Player of the Year.
Our 2024 preseason feature story on our D-1 player of the year, Ethan Shaw, and all-state teammate Connor Rempe.
And now for Huskerland Eight-Man players of the year, along with Six-Man's as selected by the Six-Man coaches...
Bishop Neumann's Conor Booth is Huskerland's 2024 C-2 player of the year, here's our 2023 feature on him...