2024 Class C-1 Diamond in the Rough: Jackson Daum, Gothenburg

Always a classic, here is our Huskerland Flashback and a look back at scoring leaders from 1995, 2001 and 2008:
In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world.
And now an updated, Week 3 look at Huskerland's preseason feature story on our Mr. Football 2024...
The kid’s a transcendent talent, one of Nebraska’s all-time best high school football players.
Our late season feature on Six-Man's defensive player of the year, SEM senior Cohen Rohde.
Always a classic, here is our Huskerland Flashback and a look back at scoring leaders from 1995, 2001 and 2008:
In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world.
And now an updated, Week 3 look at Huskerland's preseason feature story on our Mr. Football 2024...