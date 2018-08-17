



Overview

Few classification moves made more of a splash than that of having Aurora move from Class B to Class C-1. The Huskies also return eight starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s playoff team.

“We return a good number of experienced players on both sides of the ball and wee will have good team speed with playmakers in both the offensive skill positions and the secondary on defense,” says fourth-year head coach Kyle Peterson, a 2001 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who led the Huskies to the Class B playoff final in 2015. “We do need to develop some consistency at running back and also find depth in both our offensive and defensive lines.”

Offense

Taking the edge off those needs is the return of senior all-stater Baylor Scheierman (6-6, 190), one of the most dynamic athletes in the class. Also an all-stater in basketball, Scheierman last season passed for 2,424 yards and 28 touchdowns. Pretty good stuff. Helping him pull that off, the football part, is senior all-state receiver Cade Reichardt (6-0, 180), who last season set a Class B record with 74 receptions, turning them into 1,043 yards and 14 TDs. Also returning is senior receiver Jordan Stevenson (6-4, 175), who also productive with 39 catches for 453 yards and six TDs.

Could well be by season’s end we are talking dominance when discussing junior Ryan Marlatt (6-2, 280), the anchor to the Aurora offensive line, with seniors Nick Hutsell (6-2, 190) and Brad McDonald (6-1, 180) also returning starters in the O-line.

Defense

All-district senior Ryan Willis (5-9, 165) racked up 85 tackles last season and he will lead a secondary that will also include senior Ryan Hunter (6-0, 180), who finished with 37 tackles and two INTs, and senior Cy Bullerman (5-7, 160), who made 20 tackles last season. Senior Carter Pursley (5-9, 170) is a playmaker in the defensive line (51 tackles, 11 for loss) and will be joined there by junior Nate Boerkircher (6-5, 190), who might also play some linebacker.

Speaking of linebackers, Stevenson (57 tackles, 8 TFL) and senior Trevor Cumpston (6-0, 190), who had 26 tackles last season, return to lead the linebacker unit with junior Trevor Dvorak (6-0, 200) expected to take over the inside linebacker position. Scheierman is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 36.7 yards per attempt.

Season's Prediction

NSAA schedule makers dealt Aurora quite a hand but we figure the Huskies can take care of themselves and wind up winning seven games, the district title and a couple of playoff games. Aurora in the state final could be in the cards.