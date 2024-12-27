Class A Diamond in the Rough: Hudson Oliver, Grand Island

Our late season feature on Six-Man's defensive player of the year, SEM senior Cohen Rohde.
Another feature story from our 2024 preview magazine, this one on D-2 POY Kyle Cox, a two-time winner...
Our 2024 preseason feature story on our D-1 player of the year, Ethan Shaw, and all-state teammate Connor Rempe.
And now for Huskerland Eight-Man players of the year, along with Six-Man's as selected by the Six-Man coaches...
Bishop Neumann's Conor Booth is Huskerland's 2024 C-2 player of the year, here's our 2023 feature on him...
Our late season feature on Six-Man's defensive player of the year, SEM senior Cohen Rohde.
Another feature story from our 2024 preview magazine, this one on D-2 POY Kyle Cox, a two-time winner...
Our 2024 preseason feature story on our D-1 player of the year, Ethan Shaw, and all-state teammate Connor Rempe.