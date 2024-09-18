Advertisement
in other news
Football Friday: Perkins County, Southwest and More
OK, so the spotlight dance is in Greeley. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a ton of great small school football tonight.
• Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Big Games at Seward, DC West, Fort Calhoun
The good news this morning is I missed the black cat crossing the street.
• Bob Jensen
Two No. 1s Collide Tonight at Wolbach
They didn’t need to say yes. Either one of them. But they did.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Flashback: Football Stat Leaders 1996, 2006, 2011
The stats are great but you'll find Mitch Holt (NL-S), Sean Hoarty (Fillmore) and Luke Glenn (Shelton) in the features.
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Football Friday: Perkins County, Southwest and More
OK, so the spotlight dance is in Greeley. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a ton of great small school football tonight.
• Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Big Games at Seward, DC West, Fort Calhoun
The good news this morning is I missed the black cat crossing the street.
• Bob Jensen
Center of Attention: Korbin Lemburg, Clarkson/Leigh
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.