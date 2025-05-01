Blair Returns Veteran Team, Gets New Head Coach

In a remarkable turnaround season the 2024 Bluejays were unbeaten in the 2024 regular season.
After qualifying for the playoffs a third year in a row the Wildcats return five starters on both sides of the ball.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Papillion-LaVista head football coach Sean McLaughlin.
Following another playoff season the Wildcats return four starters on offense and three on defense.
Following the program’s first playoff appearance in five years the Cardinals return a whole lot of everything.
