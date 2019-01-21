Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Ashland-Greenwood a Rapid Riser in Class C-1

M8ngyr5mqlivck9k0pgw
Helping make great things happen this season for Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball are members of the regular rotation including (front row, left to right) Gavin Bergsten, Rece Kissinger and Bryce Kitrell; (back row, l-r) Kyle vonRentzell, Nolan Kasuske, Nick Schulz, Trey Comstock, Cale Jacobsen and Jarrod Nafzinger.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Tony Robbins would be awfully proud of Ashland-Greenwod boys basketball. That’s all I’m saying.Ashland-Greenwood, now 10-3 and winner of six of its last seven games, opens Nebraska Capitol Conferen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}