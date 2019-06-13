Casey Beran, Sargent. During his high school career, which spanned the early 1990s, Casey was named all-state and 8-Man defensive player of the year while leading Sargent to the 1994 state semifinals. Beran went on to become a three-time all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive end while playing his college ball at Chadron State. He also became the first CSC player to earn all-American and Academic all-American honors in the same year, doing so twice (1998, 1999)

In 2000 he was named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Year and was later named to the RMAC all century team. He is also a member of the RMAC hall of fame.

Clint Eikmeier, Dodge. A quarterback and linebacker in high school, Clint helped lead Dodge to three state titles in four years (1996-1999), compiling school records for tackles in a game, season and career. During that span he was three times all-Cornhusker Conference, twice named to the all-state football team, and was selected to play in the 2000 Eight-Man All-Star game.

At the college level Clint was again a dominant figure, twice being named all-conference and all-American and becoming the school’s all-time tackle leader, as well as being named the school’s outstanding male athlete in 2003. He is considered by many the best defender in both Dodge High School and Midland University history.

Cory Eikmeier, Dodge. From 1993 to 1996 Cory led Dodge to three state titles in four seasons and in the process became the most dominant running back of his era, setting national records for points in a career (1,021), points in a season (448), touchdowns in a season (68), adding 41 career 100-yard games, including 22 in a row. In his senior season alone he rushed for 2,965 yards on his way to setting the all-time state record of 8,763 yards.

Cory was named all-Cornhusker Conference and all-state three straight years and was selected to play in both the Shrine Bowl and Eight-Man All-Star game, earning MVP honors in the latter. He finished his playing career at UN-Omaha.

John Howell, Mullen. From 1992 to 1995 John was a quarterback and ball hawking safety on defense, leading Mullen to four straight playoff berths and the 1995 state semifinals. He was named all-conference three times, all-state twice, and selected to play in both the Eight-Man All-Star and Western All-Star games.

As a walk-on at Colorado State he became a three-year starter at defensive back and was twice named to the all-Mountain West Conference team. John was later drafted by the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and enjoyed a six-year career, playing a key special teams and defensive role for Tampa Bay’s 2002 Super Bowl championship team.

Matt Ickes, Orchard. In a high school career than spanned from 1993 to 1996 Matt established himself as an all-time eight-man great, helping the Orioles to the 1995 state final. He was named all-state and Class D-1 offensive player of the year after both his junior and senior seasons, finishing his career with school records for both rushing yards (4,500) and touchdowns (90).

Matt was selected to play in both the Shrine Bowl and Eight-Man All-Star game following his senior season and went on to a college career at Nebraska where he was a member of the dominant 1997 national title team.

Paul Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis. With Paul playing the role of outstanding dual threat quarterback, he led the Flyers to their first-ever state championships in 1995 and 1996. He was named captain to the all-state team following both seasons and was also named all-Cornhusker Conference three times, as well as being named honorable mention all-America by USA Today following his senior season.

During his high school career Paul was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and track, and later was a walk-on for the Huskers.

Steve Kriewald, North Loup-Scotia. From the opening snap Steve was a dominant high school player, being named all-conference all four years and all-state three times. Playing from 1996 to 1999 he set school records for both rushing yards in a game (313) and tackles (577) and following his senior season he was named to the All-Nebraska and USA Today all-American teams, being named the Class D-2 player of the year. He was also selected to play in both the Shrine Bowl and Eight-Man All-Star Game.

Steve also enjoyed a successful career as a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, three times being named academic all-American, as well as winning both the prestigious Brook Berringer Citizenship Award and the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award.

Billy Legate, Clearwater. Billy was twice named all-state, both as a running back and linebacker, while leading the Cardinals to the 1993 Class D-2 state final. He finished his high school career with school records for career rushing yards (3,683), rushing yards in a season (1,807) and career tackles (232). He also caught a 79-yard touchdown pass in the 1993 state playoffs and was named MVP of the 1994 Eight-Man All-Star Game.

Billy attended the University of Nebraska where he played in 44 games for the Huskers, contributing as both a fullback and ace special teamer. As a member of the Huskers he set a position strength index record, was a three-time member of the Big 12 all-Academic team, and also won the 1998 Admiral U.S. Grant Sharp Trophy, awarded for his unselfish dedication to the team.

Eric Ryan, Overton. As a tight end and linebacker he led Overton to both its first-ever playoff win and first state finals appearance in 1994. During his career he set school records for career tackles (428) and receiving years (1,908) and following his junior and senior seasons he was named all-conference, all-state, and the Class D-1 defensive player of the year Following his senior season he was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl and was named defensive MVP at the 1995 Eight-Man All-Star Game.

Eric later attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was a member on three conference and two national championship teams. After graduation he returned to his high school alma mater where he’s been an assistant coach for 18 years, coming full circle by helping coach the 2006 Eagles to the Class D-1 state championship, a first in school history.

Steve Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart. Proving to be the centerpiece to Sacred Heart’s rise to power in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Steve helped the Irish win the first 25 of what would become a state-record 87 games in a row, leading the Irish to Class D-2 state titles in both 1989 and 1990. Steve was named all-conference all four years of his high school career, three times being named all-state, and finishing with career school records for both rushing yards (4,616) and touchdowns (106).

A brilliant all-around athlete, Steve also played a part in four state basketball championships and two state track championships while at Sacred Heart before playing college basketball at Northwest Missouri State.

Glen Snodgrass, North Loup-Scotia/Overton. During his dominant playing career which began in 1990 Glen was a four-year starter who would twice be named all-conference and all-state following his senior season, helping the Wildcats win the 1993 Class D-1 state title. After being named Huskerland Prep Report’s defensive player of the year he was selected to play in the 1994 Eight-Man All-Star Game. Following his high school career he went on to become an all-American in both football and basketball at Concordia University.

After college graduation Glen was named head football coach at Overton where he stayed from 1999 to 2010, developing the program into a dominant powerhouse. During that span is teams won 99 games, adding five district titles, two state playoff runner-up finishes and the 2006 Class D-1 state title.

During that time he was selected to coach in both the Shrine Bowl and Eight-Man All-Star Game, and was named Huskerland Prep Report’s Coach of the Year.

Andrew Zeisler, Butte. A dominant two-way lineman, Andrew was an all-stater in both his junior and senior seasons, helping the Wildcats to state runner-up finishes in both 1995 and 1996, as well as a state quarterfinal appearance in 1994. As a defensive tackle he accounted for career totals of 221 tackles, 21 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 fumble recoveries and 11 blocked punts. After his senior season he was invited to play in both the 1998 Shrine Bowl and Eight-Man All-Star Game, and was also named to Huskerland Prep Report’s 1990s all-decade team.