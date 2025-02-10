2025 Conference Basketball Tournament Wrap Up

The semifinals are set in the East Central Nebraska and Pioneer conference tournament brackets.
She doesn’t bring up winning state. She doesn’t even bring up having her team currently undefeated.
She was so little. And the moment was so big. Her heart, it was big too.
In what some might call the Doug Duda daily double we give you previews of this week’s LouPlatte and FKC tourneys.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Scottsbluff head boys basketball coach Scott Gullion.
The semifinals are set in the East Central Nebraska and Pioneer conference tournament brackets.
She doesn’t bring up winning state. She doesn’t even bring up having her team currently undefeated.
She was so little. And the moment was so big. Her heart, it was big too.