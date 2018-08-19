



District 1

1. Spalding Academy

SHAMROCKS

Two starters on offense and two on defense return for the Shamrocks who reached the playoffs last season, finishing 7-2.

“We don’t return much in the way of starters but still feel like we can be a competitive team,” says Troy Kleffner, who enters his 20th year as the programs’s head coach.

Anchoring those plans will be senior all-stater Colton Leslie (5-9, 170), who returns after suffering a torn ACL at the end of last season. In 2017 he rushed for 607 yards and scored 17 touchdowns and will be joined in the backfield by sophomore quarterback Jacob Diessner (5-8, 140) and junior fullback Isaac Tenski (5-11, 235).

Senior Mathew Bloom (6-6, 210) returns as the team’s best receiver, last season catching 21 passes for 452 yards and eight TDs, and he will be joined in the line by junior Zach Laurie (5-9, 140), sophomore David Esch (6-1, 140) and incoming freshman Daniel Diessner (5-9, 150).

Leslie is a terror on defense (74 tackles, 11 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FR) with Bloom (73 tackles, 6 INT) another playmaker and Tenski, Laurie, Esch and the Diessners expected to round out the defense.

Need to have Leslie make a full recovery and also have the team develop some level of depth but we figure the Shamrocks will be good for five or six wins and be a playoff team.

2. Humphrey/LHF

BULLDOGS

Moving from eight-man to six-man the Bulldogs will return three starters on offense and defense from last year’s 3-5 team.

“We are excited to play six-man football and to have the chance to play teams from different parts of the state,” says co-head coach Bill Mimick, a 1971 graduate of Wayne State College who has won 233 games in his career and over the summer was inducted into the 8-Man Football Hall of Fame. “We have some good returning players and some newcomers we hope to develop. We need our seniors to become good leaders as we prepare to face a strong schedule. Each season brings new excitement and we are looking forward to the start of the season.”

Senior QB Dylan Hanzel (5-11, 165) returns to run the show for the Bulldogs, coming off a strong 2017 season in which he passed for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for another 202 yards and six scores. Senior Andrew Mendez (5-8, 150), junior Preston Sueper (5-7, 155) and sophomores Dylan Dohmen (5-10, 160) and Zach Preister (5-11, 150) will battle for time at the running back positions.

Senior Ethan Hanzel (6-4, 180) is a returning starter at tight end while senior Matthew Pfeifer (5-6, 230) and sophomore Cole Preister (5-11, 150) will play in the line.

Dylan Hanzel (65 tackles), Ethan Hanzel (33 tackles), Zach Pfeifer (5-6, 200), who had 27 tacklers last season, and junior Bryce Classen (130), who had 22 tackles last season, will be leaders of the defense. Senior Noah Harding (5-10, 150) and sophomores Ethan Johnson (5-4, 105) and Carter Jacobson (5-7, 230) will also be in the mix for playing time while five freshmen will provide depth.

Look for the Bulldogs to claim four wins, maybe make it five, and be a playoff contender.

3. Walthill

BLUEJAYS

With three starters back on both offense and defense the Bluejays continue to make strides, last year’s 6-3 record resulting in the program’s second straight playoff appearance.

“We look to continue improving and we have the program ready to take the next step,” says head coach Glenn Randel, a 1975 graduate of Midland University who enters his seventh year leading the Walthill program. “We have won 16 games in the last three seasons and qualifying for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons hadn’t happened here since the 1990s.”

Senior team leader Romello Porter (6-2, 175) will be the center of things for the Bluejays. Last season he rushed for 543 yards, averaging nearly 15 yards per attempt, and scored 14 TDs and also passed for 527 yards and 12 TDs. An outstanding athlete, he could play any position on offense, and just might.

Senior Kain Miller (6-1, 235) and sophomore CJ Porter (5-9, 150) are veteran running backs and sophomore Kallen White Eyes (6-0, 155) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season having caught 12 passes for 231 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Ty Parker (6-1, 175) is another proven receiver and junior Jamery Sherman (6-1, 160) could also help at the receiver position after not playing last season.

Porter could also wind up playing center, juniors Tyrell McCauley (6-1, 160) and Sonny LaMotte (6-0, 175) could help at tight end and sophomores Jalen Merrick (5-10, 145) and Kaden Sheridan (5-10, 150) will also be in the mix for playing time on offense.

Romello Porter (70 tackles, 6 FR, 2 INT), White Eyes (31 tackles) and McCauley (28 tackles) return at linebacker with Sherman and CJ Porter also expected to help at that position while Merrick (34 tackles) and Parker will play in the secondary. LaMotte (38 tackles, 3 FR) is the leader of a defensive line that will also return Miller. Parker is also the team’s punter, last season averaging a solid 34.9 yards per attempt.

Walthill has been playing good football and there seems no reason to think that will change. Another five or six wins and a playoff berth seem about right.

4. St. Edward

BEAVERS

Four starters return for the Beavers who finished 3-5 last season.

“We will have a few players who have gained quite a bit of experience and we need those players to be good leaders who can also help us create some depth,” says third-year head coach Darren Luebbe. “We will need to be the kind of team that is prepared to play our best football every Friday night.”

Senior Trevor Rasmussen (5-10, 175) is the team’s key threat out of the backfield, last season rushing for 458 yards and scoring seven TDs and also passing for 291 yards and two scores, with junior Alias Schumacher (5-10, 145) having rushed for 158 yards and two TDs in 2017.

Senior Justin Miller (6-0, 175) will also operate from out of the backfield while senior Roy Cumming (6-2, 295) and Keean Cruise (5-10, 195) will be leaders in the.

Rasmussen (63 tackles, 5 INT, 4 FR) is a big play machine on defense with Miller (31 tackles) and Cumming (20 tackles, 5 TFL) other defensive leaders.

Another three-win season, maybe four, seems in store for the Beavers.

5. Santee

WARRIORS

Santee finished 0-7 last season and is rebuilding its roster for 2018 with the final player count not available at press time.

District 2

1. Deshler

DRAGONS

An outstanding 7-2 playoff team in 2017, Deshler will return two starters on both sides of the ball.

“We need to build on the things that made us successful last season,” says fifth-year head coach Carson Klute, a 2014 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We graduated a large senior class and will need to new players to step into key roles as we attempt to maintain our spread attack on offense.”

Making that much easier is the return of senior all-stater Peyton Dubbert (6-1, 170), one of six-man’s most prolific passers in 2017 as he finished the nine-game season with 2,010 yards passing and 40 touchdowns. Oh, and he added 305 yards rushing and four more touchdowns. Mark it down, he’s one of six-man’s best players.

Senior Hutch Finke (5-10, 175), a returning starter, and sophomore Camden Loomis (5-10, 150) will set up shop at the running back position with junior Adam Roth (6-3, 155) the team’s receiver. Sophomore center Trenten Buescher (6-3, 195) and senior Brenton Laaker (5-8, 165) will round out the offense.

Finke is a returning honorable mention all-stater and will be joined by the aggressive Laaker at linebacker with Buescher in the defensive line and Dubbert a returning starter in the secondary where Roth and Loomis will join him.

Not the depth that marked last year’s team but with Dubbert back the Dragons will win six games or so and be a playoff team.

2. McCool Junction

MUSTANGS

Dropping from Class D-1 the Mustangs return five starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 2-7 playoff team.

“The transition to six-man will take some work with one of the bigger adjustments being the speed of the game,” says Jarrod Weiss, a 1999 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his 14th year as McCool head coach. “I like our nucleus of returning players and we have some depth, so that will help. We want to sustain some consistency, which is something we have lacked the past couple of seasons, but our kids are excited for the chance to play six-man football.”

Sophomore Owen McDonald (5-9, 155) returns as a good dual threat quarterback, last season rushing for 448 yards and 11 TDs and passing for another 484 yards and six touchdowns, plus he even found time to catch five passes for 100 yards and a TD. Senior Jaden Gonnerman (5-8, 165) is a powerful athlete who last season rushed for 469 yards and six touchdowns with junior Dana Hobbs (5-5, 145) another versatile back, last season catching 16 passes for 284 yards and four TDs and rushing for another 205 yards and five TDs. All that versatility will play well in the six-man game.

Sophomore Kaden Kirkpatrick (6-4, 210) will anchor the line with seniors Eric Rieken (5-8, 150) and Dallas Briney (6-0, 150) also factors on the offensive side of the ball.

Gonnerman (127 tackles) will be in the all-state conversation, with him and Kirkpatrick (33 tackles) holding down the defensive line with McDonald (54 tackles) and Rieken (49 tackles) set at linebacker and Hobbs (83 tackles, 4 FR) and Briney (41 tackles, 2 FR) a nice set of DBs.

Timing is everything and this veteran bunch should be a pretty good fit in the competitive world of six-man football. Figure the Mustangs win five games and make some playoff noise.

3. Sterling

JETS

There are some historic changes at Sterling where the Jets will drop to six-man for the first time in history and be coached by someone other than Arlo Wusk for what seems like the first time in history. Brent Heusman takes over the program and will work with five returning starters on both offense and defense; the Jets were 0-8 last season.

“There will be a learning curve with the new style of football but we also feel like the personnel we have returning is much better suited for six-man than eight-man football,” says Coach Heusman, a 2000 graduate of Peru State College. “We are going to have some depth and some speed but we also lack size. It make take a while to get the ball rolling but we expect a successful season for our team.”

One way to be successful is to turn and hand the ball to senior Tristan Dirks (5-5, 150), the defending Class D state runner-up in the 200 meters. Senior Cameron Van Groningen (5-9, 155) and sophomore Sam Boldt (5-10, 145) have starting experience at wide receiver, senior Trace Dirks (5-8, 155) is a returning starter at running back and senior Logan Jasa (5-9, 160) is back as the team’s starting quarterback.

Senior Treygan Keeler (6-2, 240) is the team’s lone returning starter in the offensive line but in six-man you only really need one, right?

Trace Dirks and VanGroningen will play linebacker for the Jets, Tristan Dirks, Jasa, Boldt and sophomore Derek Buss (5-8, 145) will man the secondary and Keeler will be the team’s down defensive lineman.

We look for Sterling to win four games and push for a playoff berth.

4. Dorchester

LONGHORNS

For the first time in six seasons Dorchester High School will field its own independent football team after being part of a co-op with Milford since 2013.

“Six-man football is new to our players, coaches, fans and community but at that same time it’s exciting to have the Friday Night Lights back in Dorchester,” says head coach Brent Zoubek, a 1999 graduate of Doane College who had previously been co-head coach at DHS for six years. “We have some quick and athletic kids but we a re very inexperienced with only a handful of kids who have even played high school football. Our goal is to become a better football team every week.”

Three seniors will form the foundation of the new program, including running back Jonathan Vielma (5-7, 160) and tight ends Cole Johnson (6-2, 200) and Nathan Cochnar (6-1, 190). Vielma will play linebacker on defense while Johnson and Cochnar will play in the defensive line.

Big new world for the Longhorns, here’s hoping they find a way to win a game or two.

5. Lewiston

TIGERS

After spending a couple of years as part of a co-op with Southern the Tigers are back on their own, moving to six-man and returning two players who have starting experience.

“There will be some big changes in our program and we will have a lot of new faces on the field representing Lewiston High School,” says head coach Greg Iverson, a 2007 graduate of Hastings College.

Both returning starters are linemen, including senior Ryan Hunt (6-2, 185) and sophomore Zach Pittman (5-9, 200), which is a good place to start. Senior Treyton Hippen (5-10, 155) figures to be the team’s quarterback with junior Levi Meybrunn (5-11, 155) and incoming freshman Gabe Garcia (5-7, 140) at running back and junior Daniel Gonzalez (5-9, 150) and incoming freshman Abel Gonzalez (6-1, 170) expected to play receiver.

Hunt and Pittman lead the defensive line with Meybrunn and Garcia at linebacker and Hippen and the Gonzalez boys in the secondary.

Big changes for the program is correct and you hope the Tigers find a way to win a game or two.

District 3

1. Harvard

CARDINALS

Last season the Cardinals made a strong run at the six-man title, winning 10 games in a row before losing in the state final. This season the Cardinals return three starters on both offense and defense.

“We have some outstanding players ready to take the place of the four outstanding seniors we are replacing and our team speed should be a huge asset,” says head coach Scott Trimble, who has won 115 games in his career and enters his fourth year at HHS. “We should be able to run and pass effectively and on defense we are going to have an attacking group that can play the entire field side-to-side.”

Junior Noah Okraska (6-0, 160) returns to run the Harvard offense and he was very good last season, throwing for 909 yards and 20 touchdowns and also rushing for 100 yards and a two scores. Senior Cory Marshall (5-7, 135) and junior David Reazola (5-7, 155) return at running back, Marshall last season rushing for 417 yards and 11 TDs and catching seven passes for 145 yards and a TD while Reazola rushed for 291 yards and four TDs. Sophomore Ben Okraska (5-11, 145) is also a capable ball carrier for the Cardinals and senior Emidio Calderon (6-0, 215) returns after missing last season due to injury and will be an asset at either running back to end.

Senior all-state candidate Hunter Wilkerson (6-1, 195) is an outstanding blocker at the other end position with senior Caleb Gaughen (6-2, 155) also helping out in the line.

Reazola (85 tackles, 10 sacks, 7 FR) is a returning all-state honorable mention defensive lineman with Wilkerson (65 tackles, 3 FR) another top defender. Gaughen (22 tackles) and senior Alex Sammons (5-10, 255) will be leaders in defensive line and sophomore Ethan Piper (5-11, 145) has great speed and will be an impact player on both sides of the ball.

Look for Harvard to win six or seven in the regular season and advance in the playoffs.

Silver Lake

MUSTANGS

There’ll be a coaching change at Silver Lake where Kyle Conroy, a 2010 graduate of Peru State College, takes over the program. The Mustangs return three starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 4-4 team.

“We have some size and great team chemistry,” says Coach Conroy, who plans to emphasize fundamental football as part of his program. “We aren’t going to be very deep and we will have to get better and blocking and tackling as well as getting tougher, both physically and mentally.”

Junior running backs Tommy Grimes (5-9, 185) and Zane Journey (5-9, 200) will be at the center of the Silver Lake rushing attack; Grimes is expected “to carry the ball a lot,” says Coach Conroy, and Journey scored four TDs last fall. Newcomers to the program, sophomores Logan Greenough (5-10, 165) and Trenton Schmidt (5-6, 125) and freshman Brock Karr (5-7, 120) will also compete for carries.

Senior end Casey Cassell (6-2, 170) is a returning starter and the team’s primary receiving target while sophomore Blaine Simonton (5-7, 150) and incoming freshman Max Hammer (5-9, 135) will also play the end position.

Sophomore Canyen Jameson (5-11, 210) has some starting experience and the Mustangs get a boost from the arrival of Cozad transfer Dalton McCarter (6-2, 215), with sophomore Marcos Gomez (5-9, 215) expected to play a larger role.

Journey (46 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks) is the team’s defensive leader with Grimes and Jameson (22 tackles) also returning starters.

We see the Mustangs winning another four games this season and that could yield a playoff berth.

Heartland Lutheran

RED HORNETS

With six starters back on both sides of the ball from a 3-5 team there is optimism in the air at Heartland Lutheran.

“We feel like our kids are fighting hard to become better and last season they showed the potential to become a good football team,” says sixth-year head coach Preston Gehle. “We played a lot of freshmen and sophomores last season and with that playing time they learned how to play well together.”

Senior Daniel Warneke and junior TJ Williams will provide the muscle for the Red Hornets running attack with Justice Bader returning as the team’s quarterback. Junior Sam Schrage, sophomore Treven Carpenter and Brennan Johnson will form the team’s offensive line.

Sophomore Mason Weaver proved to be an explosive defensive force, totaling nine sacks in his rookie season, and will be joined in the defensive line by Tyler Green and Schrage. Warneke will play linebacker while Williams is the leader in the secondary.

They are playing better football at Heartland Lutheran and another three-win season, maybe four wins, seems about right here.





Hampton

HAWKS

Three starters return for the Hawks, who finished 4-4 last season.

“We will be a young team with only three seniors on our team and in order to be successful we will need to consistently play four good quarters of football with no turnovers,” says fifth-year head coach Scott Klute.

Leading the way will be senior all-state candidate Brady Klute (6-2, 210), a four-year starter who has led the Hawks in tackles every season of his varsity career, including 90 last season to go with two interceptions. On offense he totaled 477 yards passing and 10 TDs and rushed for another 125 yards plus Klute is an outstanding kicker, last season averaging 38.5 yards per punt and he’s also got a career-long 47-yard field goal on his resume.

Fellow senior Ian Raric (5-11, 205) will return at end and sophomore Jake Arndt (5-9, 180) will return as the team’s center.

Clearly the Hawks need some untested players to step into key roles; we see them winning three games or so this season.





Red Cloud

WARRIORS

A core group of sophomores will have a lot to say about Red Cloud’s football fortunes for 2018 as the Warriors return three starters on both sides of the ball after a 1-7 season.

“We will be playing a lot of sophomores and even incoming freshmen and their development will be an important factor in how our season goes,” says head coach Jason Heldt.

Sophomores Quinston Larsen (6-0, 170) and Corbin Hoit (5-10, 170) give the team a pair of proven running backs, with Larsen last season gaining 224 yards and scoring a TD and Holt adding 122 yards and a TD. Sophomore Berrick Hersh (5-8, 150) will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Seniors Blaine Minnick (6-0, 200) and Jon VanCleave (5-8, 150) and sophomore Tate Schriner (6-0, 220) will play in the line.

Larsen (41 tackles, 2 FR), Hoit (36 tackles), Minnick (30 tackles) and Hersh (28 tackles) will be defensive leaders for the Warriors.

We see the Warriors winning a couple of games this season while building for the future.

District 4

Wilcox-Hildreth FALCONS

There’s lots to like at Wilcox-Hildreth where the Falcons return all six starters on both offense and defense after finishing last season 5-3.

“We have a talented senior class that will provide good leadership for our emerging younger players,” says head coach Gabe Eberhardt, a graduate of Concordia University who enters his 10th year at Wilcox-Hildreth. “We have high expectations after winning five games last season without a senior on our roster.”

One of the premier players in the six-man game, senior AJ Jenkins (6-1, 180) has been an all-stater all three years of his career and comes off another sensational season in which he rushed for 1,196 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 343 yards and five TDs. You won’t find many better players than ol’ AJ but when he needs a break rising sophomore Trison Nicks (5-6, 135) will step in after last eason rushing for 120 yards and a TD, as will senior Ryan Smith (5-7, 175).

Senior Bryce Tobiassen (5-10, 160) returns as the team’s outstanding dual threat quarterback, last season passing for 842 yards and 14 TDs and rushing for 299 yards and four TDs, and he’s got himself three very good senior receivers in Sidney Gruwell (6-3, 175), Clayton Nichols (6-2, 175) and Riley Ritner (5-10, 140). Gruwell finished last season with 16 catches for 336 yards and five TDs, Nichols 10 catches for 218 yards and six TDs, and Ritner 17 catches for 168 yards and two TDs.

Jenkins is also an incredible defensive player - 109 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions say it’s so - while Gruwell (49 tackles, 3 TFL), Ritner (45 tackles) and Tobiassen (43 tackles, 2 INT) will also be returning key defenders. Sophomore Lane Lieb (5-9, 140), who last season had 21 tackles and three fumble recoveries, is another returning starter on the defense with Nichols (38 tackles, 2 FR) a key defensive lineman.

Senior Chris Garza (5-10, 230), juniors Trevor Young (6-2, 185) and Jacob Wendell (5-10, 155) and sophomore Jayden Bauer (5-9, 150) and Gavin Sheen (5-6, 145) are all lettermen who will find their way into productive roles, says Coach Eberhardt.

Wow, 13 players with varsity experience including Jenkins, who’s a great bet to become only the fifth player in state history to rush for a thousand yards or more all four years of his career. Six-man will be deeper and tougher to win than ever before but Wil-Hil is a state semifinal team with a state title no surprise.

Eustis-Farnam

KNIGHTS

Dropping from eight-man the Knights are loaded with experience for the transition, returning eight starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 2-6 team.

“We have a good amount of returning experience but we will still need to learn the six-man game,” says head coach Bryan Fangmeyer, a 1997 graduate of UN-Kearney who has won 60 games in his career. “We have good balance on our team and have some players who can make things happen.”

One of the bigger playmakers in the six-man game will be senior running back Christian Timm (5-10, 190), a powerful runner and 2018 all-state candidate who last season gained 1,346 yards and scored 21 touchdowns and also caught nine passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Zeb Knachkstedt (5-10, 160) also has starting experience at running back, last season rushing for 184 yards and three TDs, with junior Mason Head (5-10, 150) another option, last season having rushed for 110 yards and three TDs.

Junior Tanner Fangmeyer (6-1, 210) returns at quarterback. Last season Fangmeyer passed for 373 yards and seven TDs and rushed for another 211 yards and a score.

All-district senior Jordan Fangmeyer (6-1, 250) is a three-year starter in the line with junior Andy Jack (5-9, 200) the returning starter at center and senior Spencer Pleaschourt (6-0, 200) has starting experience in the line. Juniors Jacob Rupe (5-9, 180) and Colby Fasse (5-9, 200) are returning starters at end.

Timm (86 tackles, 8 INT, 5 FR) is a tremendous defensive playmaker and will lead the defense with senior J.D. Bartell (5-10, 170) another returning all-district linebacker who last season finished with 108 tackles. Jordan Fangmeyer (51 tackles, 2 FR), Fasse (40 tackles), Rupe (27 tackles) and Jack will also be factors in the defensive front with Knachkstedt (49 tackles) leading the secondary.

Figuring the Knights make the relatively seamless transition to six-man we see them winning six or seven games and making the playoffs.

Sumner-E-M

MUSTANGS

There are six starters back on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs, who finished 0-8 last season and now drop from Class D-2 to six-man

“Moving to six-man brings about a entire set of new challenges and learning experiences which we will welcome and hope to adapt well to the game,” says head coach Brent Streeter, a 1993 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We do have some experience coming back but the biggest hurdle we will have is finding a system that will take advantage of our particular skill set. We need to improve in all areas of the game.”

Returning at quarterback is senior Tennyson Williams with senior Preston Stieb and junior Blake Schroeder returning at running back and sophomore Carson Rohde another threat out of the backfield. Sophomore Noah Bydlon will add depth at the skill positions.

Seniors Jacob Sleicher and Jake Stieb are linemen with starting experience while juniors Cody Holibaugh and Riley Stieb and sophomore Aaron Hernandez will also be in the rotation. Junior Cade Eggleston is the team’s tight end.

Williams, Preston Stieb and Rohde are returning starters at linebacker with Jake Stieb and Sleicher back in the defensive line and Schroeder the returning starter at safety.

The experience will help, maybe enough for the Mustangs to win a couple of games.

Maywood/Hayes Ctr.

WOLVES

With five starters back on offense and three on defense the Wolves are optimistic about 2018 after finishing last season 2-6.

“We are still young but we have a good group of boys who want to work to get better and we also have some good leadership on this team,” says second-year head coach Joe Spangler, a 2000 graduate of Fort Hays (Kan.) State University.

Senior Ethan Broker (6-1, 165) last season established himself as an outstanding dual threat quarterback, rushing for 755 yards and eight TDs and passing for another 401 yards and four scores. Junior Parker Johnson (6-0, 170) is another proven runner, rushing for 267 yards and two TDs, with sophomore Deion Johnson (5-8, 155) last season chipping in with 193 yards and two TDs. Junior River Hastings (5-9, 150) returns at split end.

Sophomore letterman Coy Hale (5-1, 135) will also help at the skill positions as will incoming freshman Weston Morran (5-8, 145).

Anchoring the offensive front will be juniors Colton Hodges (5-10, 200) and Daniel Doyle (5-9, 200) with sophomore Jesse Benel (5-8, 160) and incoming freshman Ridge Hastings (5-9, 175) also expected to contribute.

Doyle (45 tackles) is the team’s defensive leader with Hodges (34 tackles) and Johnston (33 tackles) also returning key defenders and junior Juan Baeza (5-9, 175) an added returning starter in the line.

Look for the Wolves to be improved in 2018, winning three games, maybe even four.

McPherson Co./Stap.

THUNDER

Good to see this co-op back in business and the Thunder return four starters on both sides of the ball.

“We are a new co-op that played a JV schedule last season and we are very excited about our returning players and look forward to the growth of our program,” says fourth-year head coach Luke Connell. “We are not eligible for the playoffs but hope to make our presence felt during the regular season.”

Senior quarterback Seth Simants (6-0, 160) is an outstanding athlete, a starter since his freshman season, and is also an outstanding wrestler, so far having won over 100 matches in his career. Sophomore Conner Phillips (5-10, 155) was the starting quarterback last season and will also be a key player for the Thunder. Lots of options at running back including seniors Maxon Frey (5-8, 135) and Brandan Freeman (6-0, 140) and sophomores Camrin Coco (5-6, 150), Will Sisson (6-1, 150), Will Kramer (5-9, 150) and Malaky Johnston (5-8, 130).

Senior team captain Jakob Trosper (6-2, 200) will play the tight end positions with senior Mason Ward (6-4, 155) and sophomore Kimball Sanchez (6-0, 140) adding depth. Senior Tyrus Allen (5-8, 230) will lead an offensive line unit that will also include sophomores Tony Martinez (5-8, 200) and Lane Watson (6-4, 260).

Trosper, Simants, Sisson, Allen and Ward, the latter a state bull riding champion, will be defensive leaders for the team.

Jumping back into varsity competition will take some doing but we could see the Thunder winning three or four games.

District 5

Minatare

INDIANS

Featuring one of the better backfields in the six-man game the Indians return five starters on both offense and defense after finishing 4-4 last season.

“Our backfield will be the backbone to our team and we will have good balance on our roster with a good number of upperclassmen to give us leadership,” says seventh-year head coach JJ Ozuna, a 2011 graduate of Peru State College. “We need to improve our line play and defense if we want to do well in the playoffs.”

Senior all-state candidate Ephroen Lovato (6-1, 200) is a powerful athlete who last season piled up 1,284 yards rushing and scored 20. His sidekick in the backfield is junior dual threat QB Kaleb Gonzales (5-8, 150), who last season rushed for 852 yards and 14 TDs and passed for another 225 yards and seven scores. Sophomores Dario Rodriguez (5-6, 170) and Allen Gomez (5-8, 150) are athletic and could help in the backfield.

Sophomore Quinten Hassel (6-1, 175) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching eight passes for 117 yards and a score, with sophomore Carlos Martinez (5-7, 160) expected to be an impact receiver with senior Ivan Gibbons (5-7, 135) adding depth at the position.

Juniors Isaac Gomez (5-9, 200) and Caesar Garduno (6-2, 255) are returning starters in the line but you could also see immediate contributions by incoming freshmen Joseph Gomez (5-9, 175) and Saul Garcia (5-7, 200).

Lovato (66 tackles, 2 FR) and Isaac Gomez (63 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 FR) are leaders of the Minatare defense with Gibbons (50 tackles), Gonzales (49 tackles) and sophomore Dario Rodriguez (5-6, 170), who had 23 tackles last season, proven veteran defenders.

Gotta have that line thing work out but we see Minatare winning five games in the regular season and reaching the playoffs.





Arthur County

WOLVES

In many ways the standard bearer for Nebraska six-man football, the Wolves return four starters from last year’s 5-3 team.

“We will have good size and experience but we will be lacking depth in some areas,” says third-year head coach Wade Kramer, a former Arthur County all-stater and a graduate of Eastern Wyoming College.

Leading the charge for the Wolves will be senior all-stater Trevan Rut (6-0, 210), one of the best players in six-man football. Last season he caught 39 passes for 521 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 401 yards and five TDs and passed for 207 yards and two TDs. Also back is outstanding senior QB Colten Storer (6-3, 185), who last season passed for 1,395 yards and 19 TDs with sophomore Colter McCashland (5-1, 155) another option in the running game, as he last season gained 177 yards and scored three TDs.

Senior Kutter Rogers (6-1, 205) will play center for the Wolves with sophomore Kaden Wykert (5-8, 165) at the other end position.

Rut (119 tackles, 6 TFL) is also an outstanding linebacker with Rogers (58 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 FR) and Wykert at the line of scrimmage and Senior Kasey Channer (5-10, 155), who had 43 tackles in 2017, Storer (42 tackles) and McCashland (25 tackles) in the secondary.

Look for Arthur County to win another five games and make the playoffs.

South Platte

BLUE KNIGHTS

Returning six players with starting experience the Blue Knights will be out to improve upon last year’s 2-6 mark.

“We should be on the upswing this season with a good group of experienced players and some good underclassmen,” says fourth-year head coach Cameron Miller, a graduate of the University of Wyoming. “I look for our offense to be very effective and with five starters back on defense we should be improved on that side of the ball. We will also have an athletic group of freshmen who will give us added depth.”

South Platte will have one of the more accomplished backfields is in the six-man game, led by junior quarterback Joey Spencer (6-0, 160) and also including senior running backs Austen Jaeger (5-11, 160) and Truman Wilson (5-11, 165). Spencer finished last season with 954 yards passing and 11 TDs to go with 344 yards rushing and six TDs while Jaeger rushed for 802 yards and 10 TDs and caught 17 passes for 325 yards and two TDs, and Wilson added 548 yards rushing and seven TDs and 16 catches for 167 yards and two TDs. Both Spencer and Jaeger were all-conference picks in 2017.

Sophomore Ryan Cheleen (5-10, 130) returns at center while junior Gavin Blochowitz (6-3, 155) and sophomore Clint Dolezal (5-11, 190) returning starters at receiver. Blochowitz finished last season with 11 catches for 326 yards (30 yards per reception) and four TDs.

Jaeger (98 tackles), Wilson (71 tackles), Blochowitz (49 tackles), Dolezal (35 tackles) and Spencer (20 tackles) are returning starters on defense.

South Platte will be an improved team in 2018, probably winning something like four games.

Creek Valley

STORM

If you are pulling for a team to win this season it should be Creek Valley. Last season the Storm played a JV schedule and went 5-3 which is awfully good news for a program that enters the year with a 48-game varsity losing streak. That said, the team welcomes back five starters on both sides of the ball.

“Getting some wins last season was a huge accomplishment because it had been six or seven years since this program had won a game,” says third-year head coach Joe Kupper, a 2001 graduate of Chadron State College. “We are still going to be a very young team with no seniors on the roster and only two juniors but we still have quite a bit of experience. We are eligible for the playoffs so there is a lot for these young men to play for an I know they will rise to the challenge.”

Junior Patrick Hansen (6-0, 145) is the team leader, a two-year starter who has excellent poise and good decision making ability, says Coach Kupper. Returning at running back will be junior Noah Knapp (5-7, 130), a hard nosed competitor who last season led the team in both rushing and tackles, and sophomore Justin Ningen (5-9, 160), another athletic option in the running game.

Sophomore Rhett Dykstra (6-1, 155) returns at center for the Storm with sophomore Oakley Hodges (6-2, 195) the team’s leading receiver. Sophomores Nolan Ortgies (5-3, 150) and Tucker Graeff (5-11, 155) will also help out in the line and freshmen like Drew Fraass (6-3, 220), Lucas Trujillo (5-8, 140), Eli Schmid (5-3, 115), Alex Baker (5-5, 130) and Landon Mahon (5-2, 115) will all have supporting roles in 2018.

Knapp and Hansen return as starters at linebacker with Hodges, Graeff and Ortgies returning starters in the defensive line and Dykstra and Fraass expected to contribute in the D-line. Ningen returns as the team’s starting safety.

Well, here we go. There are going to be some games where the Storm is a big underdog but you have to believe this is the year they break through with a win or two.

Potter-Dix

COYOTES

Things are looking up at Potter-Dix where the Coyotes have increased participation numbers and return three starters from last year’s 0-8 team.

“Our newcomers will give our team a big influx of added speed and athleticism and our younger players gained a lot of good experience last season plus we have had a good and hard-working attitude this off-season,” says head coach Dale Frerichs, who enters his 13th year leading the program. “We need to learn to play with confidence and strive for improved consistency and attention to detail.”

Leading the Potter-Dix offense will be sophomore running back Donnie Moench and junior running back Terell Gray. Last season Moench rushed for 313 yards and six touchdowns and caught 12 passes, including two for scores; Gray rushed for 115 yards and two TDs and caught eight passes.

Gray (56 tackles, 2 FR) is the team’s defensive leader with senior Michael Steele (36 tackles, 7 TFL) a returning second-team all-district player and Moench also key defensive players.

Sophomore Brandon Mendoza, Shawn Waggoner and Bryce Winter will all help on both sides of the ball. Newcomers to the program include senior Grant Hickman, sophomores Tai Rogge and Kyle Evans and incoming freshmen Jared Anton, Niko Koon and Anthony Tovar.

Added numbers are always a sweet bonus so let’s say Potter-Dix is an improved football team and wins a couple of games

District 6

Hay Springs

HAWKS

Following a season in which the Hawks finished 8-2 and reached the playoffs they return three starters on offense and four on defense.

“We return 92 percent of our offensive output and having a tested, experienced and productive players back is a huge plus for us,” says third-year head coach Josh Borm, a 2017 graduate of Chadron State College. “We will miss our seniors, especially in the line, but we had decent depth last season and should be able to fill those spots. We also return four linebackers on defense, which is crucial.”

Most of all the Hawks return senior Trent Reed (5-9, 185), a two-time all-state running back who last season rushed for an astounding 2,401 yards and 37 yards in just 10 games. Another fun fact: he passed for 389 yards, throwing touchdowns on six of his eight attempts. Good luck, defenses.

Another versatile and productive back is junior Bryce Running Hawk (6-1, 195), who last season rushed for 385 yards and six touchdowns and also caught 27 passes for 756 yards and 12 more touchdowns. In sort of basketball parlance, “seventh man” Chaz Schiaffo (5-8, 150) is a sophomore who will play running back and last year rushed for 168 yards and two TDs.

At quarterback Hay Springs returns two-year starter Baiden Planansky (5-8, 160), a junior who passed for 617 yards and 11 TDs. Senior Austin Anderson (5-9, 140), junior Jake Roberts (5-9, 145) and sophomore Jace Langford (5-9, 145) are lettermen at the end position but keep an eye on sophomore Kade Moore (5-9, 185), a sophomore transfer from Chadron, who is expected to make an immediate impact.

Senior Johnny Toof (5-9, 185) is the expected starter at center with junior Hunter Letcher (6-0, 200) and senior Mavrik Wagnitz (6-2, 215) battling for playing time in the line.

Reed is also a monster on defense (119 tackles, 5 INT), as is Running Hawk (123 tackles, 4 TFL), with Baiden Planansky (90 tackles, 2 INT) and sophomore Brodey Planansky (5-9, 155), who had 30 tackles, all returning starters at linebacker, with Schiaffo (52 tackles) another key contributor at that position.

Letcher, Wagnitz, Moore and incoming freshman RJ Riggs (6-0, 210) will give the defensive line some depth with incoming freshmen Logan DeCoste (5-9, 165), Gabe Vavrel (5-7, 145) and Payton Prado (6-0, 165) all expected to help on both sides of the ball.

Not many six-man teams with this many hands in the pot, especially with this sort of front-line talent. Even in a deeper six-man pool we see the Hawks winning another eight or nine games and being a serious threat to reach the playoff semifinals or better.

Hyannis

LONGHORNS

Here’s another six-man team with crazy depth, including five starters on offense and six on defense from last season’s 5-4 playoff team.

“It’s great to have seven seniors on our team and most of our best players returning,” says fifth-year head coach Lance Braun, a graduate of UN-Omaha. “We need to develop quality depth in our underclassmen to be successful.”

Senior Jackson Davis (6-2, 205) returns as the team’s quarterback, coming off a brilliant 2017 season in which he passed for 1,366 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for another 196 yards and three TDs. Senior Jayden Vinton (5-11, 185) is his leading returning receiver, last season catching 22 passes for 321 yards and six TDs.

Senior Kobee Olson (5-11, 175) is an all-state caliber running back, last season rushing for 1,181 yards and 23 TDs and catching 12 passes for 188 yards and four TDs, and senior Zane Musgrave (6-0, 185) is another versatile athlete in the backfield, last season rushing for 281 yards and four TDs and catching 21 passes for 257 yards and two TDs. Junior Gideon Heaton (5-8, 145) and sophomore Logan Leistritz (5-8, 170) will lend depth to the backfield.

A gold standard defender, senior all-stater Reno Hunt (5-11, 175) totaled some sensational numbers in 2017, leading six-man football in tackles (128), tackles for loss (28) and sacks (14). He figures to start again this year. Musgrave (94 tackles, 13 TFL) was second-team all-state last season with senior Ty Rowe (5-11, 170), who finished last season with 62 tackles, eight of them for loss, and two interceptions, junior brock Nollette (5-1, 190), who had 35 tackles including five for loss, Vinton (53 tackles, 9 TFL), and Olson (39 tackles) other returning starters on defense.

Senior Vonn Dubbs (5-8, 155), Carlson and sophomores Lane Ferguson (5-7, 175) and Cohen McKimmey (5-8, 125) will add depth to the defense.

This has been brewing for a while, this senior class working its way up the ranks. Let’s say the payoff comes with eight wins, including one or two in the playoffs.

Cody-Kilgore

COWBOYS

Following another strong, 9-1 season the Cowboys return four starters on offense and three on defense.

“Our offense should once again be one of the best in our class with good line play, strong running backs and an accurate passer,” says sixth-year head coach Landon Miller, a 2013 graduate of Doane College who in 2016 led the Cowboys to the state championship game. “Our biggest question is on defense. We need some people to step up to give our team balance.”

Senior Bert Hooper (5-10, 180) is expected to take the lead in the rushing game, coming off a season in which he gained 614 yards and scored seven TDs. Sophomore fullback Jesus Garza (5-9, 180) will get some carries and incoming freshman Cactus Millar (5-10, 160) is an exciting prospect. Another incoming freshman, Peyton Sterkel (5-9, 155) will also be part of the rushing attack.

Which brings us to senior Tyler Ravenscroft (6-3, 190), a big, physical runner who last season rushed for 528 yards and six TDs. Trouble is, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while rodeoing last spring and his earliest expected return to the football team is mid-season, if then. If he plays he’s a great asset, if not it leaves the Cowboys with some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball.

Promising junior Daniel Busenitz (5-10, 185) will settle into the starting quarterback role; last season he passed for 196 yards and four TDs in part-time duty. Incoming freshman Gage Davis (5-11, 175) is a good athlete who will help out on both sides of the ball.

Senior Brye Szakacs (5-10, 185) returns as a starter at guard with junior Claysen Davis (6-3, 235) another returning starter in the line, and he’ll move to center. Szakacs is an outstanding receiver and last season caught 10 passes for 184 yards and four TDs. Senior Jared Tolliver (6-3, 185) is a new addition to the team and will help in the line as will incoming freshman Tucker Ravenscroft (6-0, 185).

Hooper (66 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR), Szakacs (55 tackles, 5 TFL) and Busenitz (53 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 INT) will be core leaders of the defense with Tyler Ravenscroft’s return a hoped for bonus. Davis (21 tackles), Garza and Tolliver will help along the defensive front with Millard and Sterkel candidates to play in the secondary.

Like you I am hoping Tyler Ravenscroft gets better soon. Either way the Cowboys win seven or eight and make the playoffs but with him in the lineup Cody-Kilgore could again be a final four team.

Sioux County

WARRIORS

After a harrowing season where simply getting to play that week’s game was a hit-and-miss proposition the Warriors return six starters on both sides of the ball and will add a solid freshman class. Last season the Warriors finished 3-5.

“We will actually have some number to work with, including all eight kids who were on the team last year. They are eager to get started and if we remain healthy we should have a good season,” says head coach Barry Swisher, a graduate of Chadron State College who enters his 14th year leading the Sioux County program.

There are few more explosive running backs in the six-man game than junior Jordan Buhr (5-5, 160), a returning all-stater who last season rushed for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 256 yards and a TD - and remember, the Warriors only got to play six games.

After earning all-district honors as a sophomore Tommy Watson (6-1, 180) missed most of last season due injury but still passed for 228 yards and three TDs and rushed for 238 yards and four TDs. Having him return to full health is a major boost for the Warriors. In his absence junior Michael Comstock (6-0, 165) passed for 577 yards and seven TDs but he now moves back to his regular running back position where he and Buhr should be a dynamite combination.

Junior Tristan Hunter (5-10, 200) is an honorable mention all-state center and, given how the six-man game is played, it should come as no surprise last season he caught 11 passes for 248 yards (22 yards per) and six touchdowns. Junior Allen McCumbers (6-0, 165), who last season caught six passes for 169 yards and three TDs, and senior Jack Skavdahl (5-7, 150) return at tight end with junior John Buhr (5-5, 150) and sophomore Sam Skavdahl (6-2, 165) adding depth.

Buhr (52 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 FR), Hunter (65 tackles, 10 TFL), Comstock (60 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INT) and McCumbers (46 tackles, 7 TFL) lead the defense with Watson (20 tackles) and Jack Skavdahl returning starters. Five incoming freshmen will add depth to an already good roster.

Sioux County is another of the standard bearers for our state’s six-man game so it’s good to see the program in much better shape for 2018. Look for them to win six games and make the playoffs.

Crawford

RAMS

Dropping from eight-man and being led by a new head coach the Rams return one starter on offense and two on defense from last year’s 4-5 Class D-2 team.

“We have a tough bunch of kids who learned from some older and very good varsity players - it’s their turn now,” says Rick Barry, who had previously served 13 years as an assistant coach at CHS. He is a 2000 graduate of Chadron State University. “We lack speed and experience but we feel like the move to six-man was a good one for our program.”

Junior Will Ackerman (6-3, 170) will become the team’s new starting quarterback with juniors Dennis Vogl (5-7, 130), who last season rushed for 102 yards and two TDs, and Rope Anders (5-9, 140) at running back. Senior Brady Aschwege (5-8, 160) is an experienced wide receiver with junior Landon Gillam (6-2, 170) another prospect at the position.

Incoming freshman Hays Frahm (5-9, 145) will help at the skill positions as will senior Marc Espinoza (5-8, 180).

Senior Jordan Summers (6-0, 200) will be the leader of the Crawford offensive line with senior Addison Smith (5-11, 230) another starter.

Ackerman (74 tackles, 3 TFL) will lead the defense joined at linebacker by Anders (38 tackles) and Gillam with Summers, smith and Espinoza in the defensive line and Aschwege, Vogl and Frahm in the secondary.

Lots of talent’s gone missing from the 2017 team but the move to six-man should aid the cause; let’s say Crawford wins two or three games.