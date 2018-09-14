



Once you get past the idea of there being five dozen byes on this week’s schedule you can move on. So we shall.

Approaching Week 4’s Football Friday also means we are nearing the end of the non-district portion of our program. It also so happens we have a handful of particularly juicy games on the docket, let’s conduct a brief review, starting with Class A and Class B, shall we?

York (2-1) at Omaha Skutt (3-0). Skutt surely wants revenge for last November’s one-sided loss in the state final. Or that would seem the most human emotion for the Skyhawks to hold. (Thanks for sharing, Mr. Spock.) Thing is, Skutt head coach Matt Turman doesn’t see it that way.

“We haven’t talked at all about last years state title game, we really haven’t,” says Coach Turman, who has led his team to four state finals in the past five seasons, winning two Class B state titles to go with the one his program captured in 2009. “We can’t change last year. All we can do is focus on this coming game and try and play our best football game of the season. It will take our best game to have a chance to come out with a victory.”

True, all of it. York did lose to a very good McCook team last weekend, and at home, but winding up a minus-3 in turnovers isn’t necessarily a winning recipe in big-time football. York head coach Glen Snodgrass knows this.

“First of all, McCook is a terrific, well coached team. We made way to many mistakes to win a game vs a great team like McCook,” says Coach Snodgrass. “We can never go minus-3 in turnover ratio, in addition to many other key mistakes and expect to beat a top four team. I think we played hard but our guys did not come out nearly as hungry as McCook did.

“That loss was a tremendous learning experience for our boys.”

Skutt has rolled up three lopsided wins in the early going and really seemed to catch its stride last week in a 45-7 over always dependable Blair. Coach Turman knows what a winning team looks like and he likes what he sees with the Skyhawks to this point in the season.

“We have played well in phases but we still haven’t had a game where we put it all together, meaning we haven’t played a complete game on offense, defense, and special teams. We have talked this week about needing a complete game in all phases of the game for four quarters against York.

“What we have been able to build on in these first games are our kicking game, our run defense, and our running game.”

Spearheading the Skutt running game is senior Jarod Epperson, who has prospered since becoming the team’s go-to back, averaging 148.3 yards rushing per game and scoring nine touchdowns. Senior Ryan McCormick and junior Tyson Gordon have both played some quarterback for the Skyhawks with McCormick passing for 207 yards and a TD. Gordon has completed 8-of-9 passes for 113 yards and a TD.

Senior linebacker Alex Van Dyke leads the Skutt defense with 43 tackles and senior tight end and defensive end TJ Skradski is a future Division I college player so you know he’ll be making plays tonight, too.

“York is disciplined and well coached. As a result they are hard to exploit because they do the little things well, and they are also big and physical” says Coach Turman. “Our objectives to win the game will stay the same as they are every week - stop the run and create turnovers on defense, take care of the football on offense. We tell our offense every week that with our defense a punt is not a bad play.”

When Coach Snodgrass looks at Skutt game film - and relies on his own memory bank - some familiar scenes begin to unfold.

“Skutt is as close to McCook as you cold possibly get,” says Coach Snodgrass. “They fast and physical on defense so our team must avoid key mistakes and turnovers to win this game. We will also need to contain their running back (Epperson) who is as good of a back as there is in class B.”

Has the makings of another classic at Skutt later today.

* At Buell Stadium tonight we have rising Millard South aiming to make a statement when it plays old friend Millard West at 7 p.m. The Patriots are unbeaten at 3-0, the most impressive (and scariest) of which was the 42-39 win over a very good Lincoln High team.

Millard South has a robust sophomore class, one which head coach Andy Means believes is as good as any he’s coaches, which is a pretty profound statement given the man has won a couple of state titles and reached a couple more finals.

Having established himself as the team’s quarterback, and an emerging star at the position, is sophomore TJ Urban. Not only is his future bright as a dual threat QB he’s also a branch on a pretty great football family tree, his father being former Stromsburg all-stater and Nebraska Wesleyan all-American and hall of famer Noland Urban. Noland is now an assistant coach at Millard South, so that’s a pretty sweet package deal.

While the quarterback has his varsity career off to a nice start it takes a football village to create a winner and Coach Means says his team is getting contributions across the board. “We’ve played well overall. I like our special teams play so far this season and our defensive line, secondary, running backs and Offensive Line have been the main strengths.

“We need to throw the ball better and get our receivers involved more. We have some great athletes there and we need to get them the ball more.”

Wouldn’t hurt starting tonight. Millard West is coming off an impressive 28-14 win over defending state champion Omaha North and its only loss is to unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Omaha Burke.

“Millard West will be the best team we’ve played so far. They are well balanced and well-coached,” says Coach Means. “We need to play disciplined football against them and take advantage of anything they give us and we also need to control the ball, which won’t be easy against their defense, and score to put pressure on their offense.

“We will truly see how good we are this week.”

Agreed. Can’t wait.