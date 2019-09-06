York, Blair Look to Take Next Step
Still early - real early - still sorting things out in all seven classes of Nebraska high school football. What doesn’t need sorted out is York’s place in Class B football; Blair too.Blair? Maybe i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news