News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

York, Blair Look to Take Next Step

If Blair is going to pull the upset with York coming to town it probably means junior running back Dex Larsen (6) has done some damage. Stay tuned.
If Blair is going to pull the upset with York coming to town it probably means junior running back Dex Larsen (6) has done some damage. Stay tuned.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Still early - real early - still sorting things out in all seven classes of Nebraska high school football. What doesn’t need sorted out is York’s place in Class B football; Blair too.Blair? Maybe i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}